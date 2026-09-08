CIS 2026 ends at NIT Warangal with focus on human-centric AI

Beyond the traditional scope of artificial intelligence, the 7th edition of CIS offered a space for meaningful interaction between academia and industry, with discussions going beyond conventional AI to responsible AI, enterprise-scale intelligent systems, cybersecurity, privacy-preserving computing, healthcare technology, and pharmaceutical systems and autonomous decision-making. The conference took place on September 5-6, 2026, both in person and online. The post-conference proceedings will be published in the Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems book series (Springer) indexed in SCOPUS. Strong research participation was a testament to the scale and global reach of CIS 2026. A total of 1,901 research papers were submitted to the congress, of which 130 papers were accepted and registered, giving a very selective acceptance rate of around 7 percent. The review process was assisted by a large panel of 528 reviewers, which ensured that the submitted research was thoroughly evaluated. Papers were received from 15 countries, namely Bulgaria, China, Fiji, India, Iraq, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Perú, Serbia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam, underscoring the international stature and growing global reach of the Congress on Intelligent Systems.