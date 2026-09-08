CIS 2026 ends at NIT Warangal with focus on human-centric AI

The 7th Congress on Intelligent Systems (CIS 2026), a premier event for research and innovation in the field of intelligent systems, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data privacy and sustainable computing, successfully concluded at the National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT Warangal) on 6th September 2026. The two-day congress, organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT Warangal, in association with the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), New Delhi, and CBIT Hyderabad, was attended by researchers, academicians, technology professionals and industry experts to discuss the emerging directions in intelligent computing.
Beyond the traditional scope of artificial intelligence, the 7th edition of CIS offered a space for meaningful interaction between academia and industry, with discussions going beyond conventional AI to responsible AI, enterprise-scale intelligent systems, cybersecurity, privacy-preserving computing, healthcare technology, and pharmaceutical systems and autonomous decision-making. The conference took place on September 5-6, 2026, both in person and online. The post-conference proceedings will be published in the Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems book series (Springer) indexed in SCOPUS. Strong research participation was a testament to the scale and global reach of CIS 2026. A total of 1,901 research papers were submitted to the congress, of which 130 papers were accepted and registered, giving a very selective acceptance rate of around 7 percent. The review process was assisted by a large panel of 528 reviewers, which ensured that the submitted research was thoroughly evaluated. Papers were received from 15 countries, namely Bulgaria, China, Fiji, India, Iraq, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Perú, Serbia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan and Viet Nam, underscoring the international stature and growing global reach of the Congress on Intelligent Systems.
The inaugural session on September 5 set the tone for the conference. The programme was attended by Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NIT Warangal and Chief Patron of CIS 2026; Prof. Sonawane Shirish Hari, Dean (Research and Development), NIT Warangal and Patron; Prof. PVR Ravinder Reddy, Vice-Principal, CBIT Hyderabad; Prof. Rashmi Ranjan Rout, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and General Chair, CIS 2026; Prof. Manoj Kumar Patra, Organizing Secretary; Prof. Manjubala Bisi, Organizing Chair; and Prof. Jagdish Chand Bansal, President, SCRS, New Delhi. The inaugural programme included Vande Mataram, Saraswati Vandana and lamp lighting, followed by addresses from the conference leadership and invited dignitaries.
A major attraction of CIS 2026 was its distinguished plenary programme. Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, IIIT Hyderabad, and Prof. Siba K. Udgata, University of Hyderabad, delivered plenary addresses, bringing academic perspectives to the rapidly evolving landscape of intelligent systems. Their participation strengthened the conference's emphasis on advancing research while addressing the practical and societal dimensions of emerging technologies.
The keynote programme reflected the increasing convergence of artificial intelligence with enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, healthcare and sustainable computing. Harshavardhan Peddireddy, Platform Architect, Meijer, addressed “AI-Driven Data Privacy and Sustainable Computing: Architecting a Resilient and Responsible Future,” highlighting the need to design intelligent systems that simultaneously address computational efficiency, privacy, resilience and responsible technology practices. Muralidharan Lakshmanan, VP, Solution Architect at Synchrony, USA, spoke on “The Architecture of Intelligence: Engineering Resilient AI-Native Systems at Enterprise Scale,” focusing attention on the architectural challenges involved in taking AI systems from experimentation to reliable enterprise deployment.
The healthcare and pharmaceutical dimensions of AI were represented through Snehal Godse, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., who presented “AI in Pharmaceutical Quality Systems: From Automation to Accountability.” The session highlighted the evolving role of AI in regulated environments, where automation must be accompanied by transparency, accountability and quality assurance. Ramesh Kumar Ramu, Compunnel, Inc., discussed “Building Trustworthy Generative AI: Responsible Governance for Enterprise and Healthcare,” emphasizing governance and trust as essential components of generative AI adoption. The keynote programme also featured Gaurav Yadav, Senior SoC Design Engineer, Amazon, and Lokeswari Vejju, Independent Researcher, whose presentation on “Minimum-Exposure Observability: Balancing Diagnostic Utility, Security, and Privacy” addressed the increasingly important challenge of obtaining useful system visibility without unnecessarily exposing sensitive information.
The invited-speaker sessions further broadened the technical scope of the congress. Tevfik Tolga Kavun, Independent Researcher, discussed “Human-in-the-Loop AI for Pharmaceutical Field Force Management: From Predictive Signals to Managerial Decisions,” bringing attention to the role of human judgement in AI-supported decision-making. Gopichand Talluri, Senior Software Engineer, Annslo Tech Inc, spoke on “AI with Memory: Building Systems That Learn from Past Interactions,” exploring the significance of persistent context and memory in intelligent systems.
The conference also examined AI agents capable of undertaking deeper investigative tasks. Akila Balasubramanian, Software Engineering Technical Leader, Cisco, presented “AI Agents That Investigate, Not Just Predict,” reflecting the shift from conventional predictive AI towards more autonomous and goal-oriented systems. Deepika Reddy Odur, Independent Software Developer, addressed “Modernizing Legacy Java Systems with Generative AI: A Modular Framework,” focusing on the potential of generative AI to support modernization of established software systems.
Cybersecurity emerged as another important theme. Kalyana Krishna Kondapalli, CEO, Mytecz and CTO, AiGlo, presented “Adaptive AI-Driven Cybersecurity: From Threat Detection to Predictive and Autonomous Defense.” The session examined the transition from reactive cybersecurity towards predictive and autonomous defence mechanisms. Renjith Ramachandran, Senior Solutions Architect and Independent Researcher, discussed “Agentic Architecture Evolution (AAE): Using RAG and Multi-Agent AI to Keep Software Architecture Alive,” highlighting the potential of retrieval-augmented generation and multi-agent approaches to support continuously evolving software architectures.
The technical sessions were supported by an experienced group of session chairs drawn from industry and research. Snehal Godse, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Lokeswari Vejju, Software Development Engineer; Shalabh Parmar, Qualcomm Inc.; Sai Kiran Taduri, Sr. Software Development Engineer, Amazon; Jegan Shanmugam, Lead Software Engineer; Sivakumar Balu, Senior Engineer, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development of North America; and Akshay Ramachandran, Nvidia chaired various sessions and facilitated interactions between speakers and participants.
The discussions throughout CIS 2026 demonstrated how the boundaries of intelligent systems are rapidly expanding. From privacy-aware and sustainable computing to AI-native enterprise architecture, pharmaceutical quality management, trustworthy generative AI, cybersecurity, intelligent agents and legacy-system modernization, the conference showcased a broad spectrum of technologies that are shaping the next generation of computing.
The two-day congress thus emerged as a platform not merely for presenting technological advances but also for examining the responsibilities associated with deploying intelligent systems at scale. The emphasis on resilience, accountability, privacy, security and human involvement underscored the growing need for AI systems that are not only intelligent and efficient, but also trustworthy and sustainable. With participation from leading academic and industry experts, CIS 2026 reinforced the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in building intelligent technologies capable of addressing complex real-world challenges.
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