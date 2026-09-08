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CIS 2026 ends at NIT Warangal with focus on human-centric AI

The two-day congress, organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT Warangal, in association with the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), New Delhi, and CBIT Hyderabad, was attended by researchers, academicians, technology professionals and industry experts to discuss the emerging directions in intelligent computing.

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
CIS 2026 ends at NIT Warangal with focus on human-centric AI

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