/ClickPost launches cross-border logistics intelligence platform for Indian brands to scale their business globally

The platform further enhances the post-purchase experience through AI-powered branded tracking pages and notifications that AI-powered branded tracking pages and consolidated notifications keep customers within the brand experience with real-time international shipment visibility. The platform is already in use with ClickPost customers, and is proving to deliver measurable results: 40% of redundant operational tasks across carrier selection, label generation, tracking and internal reporting; 60% of cross-border customer queries; and 100% of client tech team bandwidth freed from cross-border TMS-side requirements.