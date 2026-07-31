/ClickPost launches cross-border logistics intelligence platform for Indian brands to scale their business globally

ClickPost, India's leading logistics intelligence platform, today unveiled its Cross-Border Logistics Intelligence Platform, which will allow Indian brands to oversee their international shipping operations from a single platform. D2C, retail, and B2B customers are already seeing operational and customer experience benefits from active deployments.
With the growing presence of Indian brands in the global market, the handling of multiple carriers, address validation, customer communication, and returns has become a complex process. ClickPost's new cross-border solution brings these workflows together in one place, enabling brands to automate key processes and provide a branded post-purchase experience.
The platform allows merchants to create carrier-compliant international shipping labels in a single API call, saving time and minimizing manual data entry and errors. Brands can set up rules-based carrier allocation, which means that shipments are automatically assigned to the most appropriate logistics partner according to the rules they have set up, thereby improving efficiency and reducing manual decision-making.
The platform creates carrier-compliant international shipping labels via a single API, saving time and reducing manual data entry and errors. Brands can set up rules-based carrier allocation to automatically assign shipments to the most suitable logistics provider, minimizing manual selection and streamlining operations.
“Cross-border commerce shouldn't be like operating five different logistics systems stitched together,” said Naman Vijay, Co-founder of ClickPost. “Brands today demand the same visibility, automation and customer experience from their international logistics as they do from domestic logistics, and with our Cross-Border Logistics Intelligence Platform, we are helping brands to remove operational complexity and provide customers with a seamless global delivery experience.”
To reduce delivery failures, ClickPost also offers AI-powered self-serve order editing with Google and USPS-powered address verification. Customers can edit wrong delivery details before shipping, and brands can leverage the interaction to suggest products and upsells that can increase the average order value by 2-5%.
The platform further enhances the post-purchase experience through AI-powered branded tracking pages and notifications that AI-powered branded tracking pages and consolidated notifications keep customers within the brand experience with real-time international shipment visibility. The platform is already in use with ClickPost customers, and is proving to deliver measurable results: 40% of redundant operational tasks across carrier selection, label generation, tracking and internal reporting; 60% of cross-border customer queries; and 100% of client tech team bandwidth freed from cross-border TMS-side requirements.
It offers shipping services from India to all major destinations in North America, EU, APAC, Middle East and Australia/New Zealand. Brands own the customer journey and offer real-time shipment visibility without having to send customers to multiple carrier sites.
ClickPost today enables logistics operations for more than 450 top brands such as Walmart, Nykaa, Titan, Puma, Lenskart, One8, Gully Labs and more, managing deliveries across hundreds of carrier partners on a single platform.
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