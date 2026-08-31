/Closing the healthcare access gap: How Pulkita Aggarwal helped 52 children access Ayushman Bharat

For Pulkita, that sentence captured what the day had really been about. The card itself was only part of the outcome. What mattered was the reassurance it gave a parent: knowing that healthcare support existed for her children and that she had taken the steps needed to access it. The experience also changed how Pulkita thought about community service. Impact, she realised, does not necessarily begin with inventing a new solution. Sometimes the programme and resources already exist, but the final connection to the person they were designed to serve is missing.