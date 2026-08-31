Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /Closing the healthcare access gap: How Pulkita Aggarwal helped 52 children access Ayushman Bharat

Closing the healthcare access gap: How Pulkita Aggarwal helped 52 children access Ayushman Bharat

A government welfare programme can offer substantial support, but for a family that does not know it exists or cannot navigate the process, that support can remain out of reach. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
Closing the healthcare access gap: How Pulkita Aggarwal helped 52 children access Ayushman Bharat

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Use India's influence for peace’: Iran President urges PM Modi, who calls for safe sea lanes
2
3
4
5