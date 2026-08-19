/ComSIA 2026 Best Paper Award to three US-based technology leaders for their research on AI-based project management

Samrat Mukherjee has more than 18 years of experience in the technology and services industry, having worked with multiple multinational organizations. He currently serves as Director, Program & Project Management at a multinational IT services company. Throughout his career, he has progressed through program-management leadership roles to managing large portfolios and complex delivery initiatives. His experience closely aligns with the ComSIA 2026 research, particularly its focus on applying AI to day-to-day project management to improve delivery efficiency, reduce human error, accelerate turnaround times, and respond to evolving business requirements.