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ComSIA 2026 Best Paper Award to three US-based technology leaders for their research on AI-based project management

Samrat Mukherjee, Selvaraj Durairaj and Asadullah Saif Mohammed talk about how artificial intelligence can be used to improve cost forecasting accuracy, project-scheduling efficiency and resource optimization for complex enterprise programs.  
 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
ComSIA 2026 Best Paper Award to three US-based technology leaders for their research on AI-based project management

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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