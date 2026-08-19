/ComSIA 2026 Best Paper Award to three US-based technology leaders for their research on AI-based project management

An award-winning paper, ‘AI Based Project Management Frameworks for Cost, Schedule and Resource Optimization’, co-authored by Samrat Mukherjee, Director-Program & Project Management, New Jersey, USA; Selvaraj Durairaj, Senior Technical Architect, New Jersey, USA; and Asadullah Saif Mohammed, Senior Technical Program Manager, Texas, USA, was presented at ComSIA 2026. This work presents an artificial intelligence framework that integrates machine learning, reinforcement learning and multi-objective optimisation disciplines to solve the interlinked problems of project cost, scheduling and resource allocation, delivering measurable performance improvements of all three aspects. The paper received the ComSIA 2026 Best Paper Award, recognizing the authors’ contributions to the rapidly evolving fields of AI-based project management and enterprise optimisation.
A selective international platform for emerging technology research
The 7th Doctoral Symposium on Computational Intelligence (DoSCI 2026) and the 3rd International Conference on Computing Systems & Intelligent Applications (ComSIA 2026) were held in a hybrid format on March 20–21, 2026. The conferences convened researchers, practitioners, academicians, industry professionals, and technology experts from around the world to present peer-reviewed advances in computational intelligence and intelligent systems.
The two conferences received approximately 3,000 research paper submissions from 28 countries. After a rigorous double peer-review process, 490 papers were accepted for publication, resulting in an acceptance rate of about 16%. The proceedings are scheduled for publication in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series, which is indexed in Scopus. LNNS volumes are also submitted to Web of Science for consideration. The conferences drew approximately 600 attendees, including 140 in-person and approximately 450 virtual participants, reflecting broad international participation.
Addressing a critical challenge in enterprise project management
The award-winning research addresses one of the most persistent and costly challenges across large-scale infrastructure, information technology, and industrial programs: managing costs, schedules, and resources simultaneously as project conditions change in real time.
Traditional project management methods, including the Critical Path Method (CPM) and Earned Value Management (EVM), provide established planning and monitoring frameworks. However, these deterministic approaches become less effective when projects involve dynamic resource availability, complex task interdependencies, cost volatility, and unpredictable execution conditions. This can lead to cost overruns, schedule slippage, and underutilized resources.
The research examines how artificial intelligence, applied within a unified closed-loop architecture, can help address these limitations by enabling project-management systems to adapt to changing operating conditions rather than relying solely on static assumptions.
A unified AI framework for project management
To address these challenges, the researchers developed and evaluated the AI-Based Project Management Framework (AI-PMF). This integrated architecture combines three complementary AI techniques into a single decision system.
The framework uses supervised machine learning for cost prediction, reinforcement learning for adaptive scheduling, and multi-objective optimization for resource allocation. AI-PMF evaluates cost, schedule, and resource constraints simultaneously and incorporates a continuous feedback loop that dynamically adjusts project decisions as operating conditions change, replacing reactive, static planning with proactive, data-driven control.
The authors evaluated the framework using a multi-domain dataset of 1,250 task instances spanning infrastructure, information technology, and industrial project environments. According to the authors, the experimental evaluation reported:
Robustness testing further showed that under ±15% budget variations, cost-prediction accuracy remained at 91% with only moderate schedule deviation, indicating the framework's robustness under changing budget conditions. These results demonstrate the effectiveness of integrating predictive analytics, reinforcement learning, and multi-objective optimization within a unified project-management architecture, advancing both academic understanding and the practical application of AI in enterprise settings.
Bridging deep enterprise experience and applied AI research
The award-winning research brings together three senior US-based technology and program-management professionals whose combined expertise spans enterprise architecture, AI engineering, software delivery, program management, and large-scale digital transformation. They are:
Samrat Mukherjee – Director, Program & Project Management, New Jersey
Samrat Mukherjee has more than 18 years of experience in the technology and services industry, having worked with multiple multinational organizations. He currently serves as Director, Program & Project Management at a multinational IT services company. Throughout his career, he has progressed through program-management leadership roles to managing large portfolios and complex delivery initiatives. His experience closely aligns with the ComSIA 2026 research, particularly its focus on applying AI to day-to-day project management to improve delivery efficiency, reduce human error, accelerate turnaround times, and respond to evolving business requirements.
Selvaraj Durairaj – Senior Technical Architect, New Jersey
Selvaraj Durairaj is a New Jersey-based Senior Technical Architect with more than 24 years of experience in enterprise software engineering, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and large-scale digital transformation.
His professional work centers on designing, modernizing, and implementing complex enterprise technology platforms in the Property & Casualty insurance industry. His experience spans enterprise architecture, application modernization, cloud-native transformation, deployment engineering, and intelligent automation across complex technology environments.
Durairaj has increasingly extended his enterprise technology experience into applied artificial intelligence research, examining how AI techniques can address practical engineering and operational challenges. He also contributes to the international technology community through keynote presentations, technical conference leadership and peer-review activities for international computing conferences. His research and practice include enterprise artificial intelligence, responsible AI, intelligent automation, cloud architecture, software engineering, and AI-enabled enterprise transformation.
The ComSIA 2026 award-winning research reflects the intersection of Durairaj's enterprise technology experience and applied AI research, exploring how predictive and optimization techniques can address practical project-management challenges. "The objective is not to replace project managers with artificial intelligence. The greater opportunity is to equip experienced project leaders with stronger predictive insight and adaptive decision support — while keeping human expertise responsible for the decisions that matter most," said Selvaraj Durairaj.
Asadullah Saif Mohammed – Senior Technical Program Manager, Texas
Asadullah Saif Mohammed is a Texas-based Senior Technical Program Manager with more than 23 years of experience leading complex technology programs and enterprise transformations across utilities, energy, e-commerce, financial services, and enterprise software. His expertise spans strategic and technical program management, digital transformation, cloud and enterprise-platform modernization, AI-enabled decision support, data-driven delivery governance, resource planning, and large-scale systems integration.
A Project Management Professional with advanced credentials in Agile, SAFe, and Six Sigma, Mohammed also contributes to the international technology and research community through award-winning scholarly publications, peer review, technical session-chair roles, and invited keynote presentations. The ComSIA 2026 research draws on this experience by connecting AI-PMF with the real-world need to balance cost forecasts, schedule dependencies, and resource constraints while keeping experienced human judgment central to program governance.
"Large enterprise programs cannot manage cost, schedule and resources as separate problems. Our AI-PMF framework integrates these interdependent decisions to help project leaders respond to change with timely, data-informed decision support - while keeping experienced human judgment at the center of program governance," said Asadullah Saif Mohammed.
On the motivation behind the research, the authors stated: “Large technology programs do not experience cost, schedule, and resource challenges in isolation. A disruption in one dimension can affect the others. Our research explores how AI can continuously evaluate these interdependencies, and adapt project decisions as conditions change, moving project management from reactive planning toward more adaptive, intelligent decision support."
From static planning to adaptive, intelligent decision making
A central contribution of the research is to explore how static project planning can be complemented by continuously adaptive, AI-driven decision support without requiring impractical computational resources. AI-PMF processes historical project data, task dependencies, resource profiles, cost variables, and risk indicators simultaneously, feeding this information into integrated predictive cost, scheduling, and resource-optimization components. A centralized decision layer evaluates recommendations, and performance deviations inform subsequent recalibration—creating a closed-loop system that learns and adapts throughout the project lifecycle.
This architecture can apply to complex technology and infrastructure programs where conditions change continuously after the original plan is established. Rather than displacing experienced project leaders, AI-PMF augments their decision-making authority, providing AI-powered predictive insights while keeping senior professionals in control of high-stakes, judgment-intensive decisions that algorithms alone cannot make.
Best paper recognition at ComSIA 2026
The selection of "AI-Based Project Management Frameworks for Cost, Schedule and Resource Optimisation" for a Best Paper Award at ComSIA 2026 recognizes the research contributions of Samrat Mukherjee, Selvaraj Durairaj, and Asadullah Saif Mohammed to advancing the science and practice of AI-driven project optimization.
This recognition carries particular weight in the competitive research environments of DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026, where approximately 3,000 submissions from 28 countries were received, and 490 papers (16% of all submissions) were accepted after rigorous double peer review. In this selective international research environment, the paper received the Best Paper Award at ComSIA 2026.
By unifying predictive analytics, reinforcement learning, and multi-objective optimization within a single architecture, the research contributes to the growing body of work on how artificial intelligence can support cost management, mitigate execution risk, ensure schedule adherence, and improve resource efficiency across complex enterprise programs.
As organisations undertake increasingly complex digital transformations, infrastructure modernizations, and technology programs, research on intelligent and adaptive project-management systems may become increasingly relevant. The Best Paper recognition at ComSIA 2026 highlights the authors' contribution to this evolving area of applied artificial intelligence research.
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