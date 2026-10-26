/Conclave honours 40 young achievers and brings together influential voices from politics, business, healthcare, education, entertainment and entrepreneurship

Zee Media hosted the 40 Under 40 Conclave 2026 on 30th September 2026, bringing together young achievers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, professionals and public figures to celebrate achievement and spotlight the ideas and individuals shaping a young and aspirational India.
The conclave recognized 40 achievers under the age of 40 who have established themselves across diverse fields, while creating a platform for conversations around leadership, entrepreneurship, women-led growth, business, branding and public life.
The event opened with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of Tarique Faridy, Editor, Salaam TV & Zee J&K Ladakh, Mohit Sharma; Prof. Dr. Shalya Raj; Jahnhavi Agarwal; Dr. Piyush Dwivedi, Social Worker and industrialist and Vansh Mehra Director Digishark, and Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, followed by the welcome address
Leadership, Women and Public Life
The first one-to-one conversation featured Tirath Singh Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The session explored his journey in public life, leadership experience and vision.
The focus then shifted to the growing role of women in India’s economic and social landscape with “She Leads India – The Rise of She-Economy.” The session brought together Dr. Arjita K. Kumar, Medical Director, Arize Hospitals, Gurugram; Prof. Dr. Shalya Raj, CEO, Subharti University; Sherry Singh, First Ever Mrs. Universe from India 2025; and Jahnhavi Agarwal, Director, APML, to discuss women’s growing presence in leadership, business, healthcare, education and society.
The conversation around public leadership continued with Ravinder Indraj Singh, Minister of Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative and Election Departments, Government of Delhi, who shared perspectives on his public journey, responsibilities and experience in governance and public service.
Building Businesses and New Ideas
The entrepreneurial spirit took centre stage with “The Founder’s Club – Building Modern India.” The session featured Dr. Lalit Kasana, Founder, Dr. Kasana’s Clinic; Utkarsh Gupta, Founder & CEO, Gruner Renewable Energy; Archit Garg, Director, Pearl Precision Group; and Avanish Singh Visen, Director & CEO, Encraft India Pvt Ltd. The discussion focused on the journey from an idea to a business, building teams, navigating challenges and creating enterprises for long-term growth.
The conclave then moved into entertainment and fashion with a one-to-one conversation with Mugdha Godse, Actress and Model, exploring her career journey, experiences and the evolution of her professional identity.
The Giants, The Brands and the Changing Business Landscape
The conversation then expanded to the larger business ecosystem with “The Giants – Building and Driving India.” The session featured Kunal Sethi, CEO, The Detailing Mafia; Ankit Aditya Pradhan, Founder & CEO, Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd.; Archit Garg, Marketing & PR Manager for Central and West India, Ferrari Mumbai; and Punit Sharma, Ganga Motion Picture. The discussion examined leadership, growth and the role of young professionals in driving businesses and industries forward.
The focus then moved from building businesses to building enduring brands with “The Brand Builders.” Ankit Garg, Co-Founder & Head of Equity Investments, Wealthy Nivesh, and Govind Sharma, CMO, KEI, discussed brands, consumer trust, marketing and the changing dynamics of India’s consumer economy.
The conclave subsequently returned to public life through conversations with Devender Kadyan and Vikas Saharan, exploring their respective political journeys, experiences, responsibilities and vision.
The day’s conversations continued with Ali Zaidi, Chairman, Shia Central Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh, focusing on his public life, social work and responsibilities, followed by a session with Dr. Sajad Wani, which explored his experience in the health and medical sector and the changes shaping healthcare.
Recognising 40 Young Achievers
At the heart of the conclave was the 40 Under 40 Felicitation, recognising 40 young achievers who have created a distinct identity in their respective fields.
Representing diverse sectors including business, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, media, entertainment and professional services, the awardees were recognised for their achievements, leadership, perseverance and contribution to their fields.
The recognition celebrated not only their accomplishments but also the vision, determination and ideas that shaped their journeys before the age of 40.
Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media, said, “The 40 Under 40 Conclave celebrates a generation that is not waiting for tomorrow to create change — they are creating it today. Across sectors, we see young Indians combining ambition with purpose, innovation with execution and ideas with impact. At Zee Media, we believe in recognising these journeys and creating platforms that inspire more young Indians to dream bigger and build for the future.”
Tarique Faridy, Editor, Salaam TV & Zee J&K Ladakh, said, “40 Under 40 is about much more than recognising 40 successful individuals. It is about telling the stories behind their success — their struggles, choices, challenges and the vision that drives them. These are stories of a confident, ambitious and risk-taking young India. Through this platform, we wanted to bring these voices together and create meaningful conversations around leadership, entrepreneurship, business and social change.”
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