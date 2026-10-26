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  • /Conclave honours 40 young achievers and brings together influential voices from politics, business, healthcare, education, entertainment and entrepreneurship

Conclave honours 40 young achievers and brings together influential voices from politics, business, healthcare, education, entertainment and entrepreneurship

The 40 Under 40 Conclave brought together prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and achievers to discuss leadership, women’s empowerment, business, branding, healthcare, and social change, while celebrating 40 inspiring young Indians for their outstanding contributions across diverse fields.

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Conclave honours 40 young achievers and brings together influential voices from politics, business, healthcare, education, entertainment and entrepreneurship

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