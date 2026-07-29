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Data scientist helping doctors diagnose heart disease before it strikes

Mansi Goel helped develop an arrhythmia detection model while supporting Lucem Health’s partnership with iRhythm Technologies. It aims at helping health systems find patients who may benefit from timely monitoring. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Data scientist helping doctors diagnose heart disease before it strikes

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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