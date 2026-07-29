Data scientist helping doctors diagnose heart disease before it strikes

In the United States, Arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation, are among the most common and dangerous heart conditions, that often develop in silence. Many patient fail to feel anything unusual until they land up in the Emergency ward of a hospital after suffering a stroke or heart failure. But by then, the simplest and most effective window available for intervention has already closed. Mansi Goel's work and research focuses on widening that window.
Those who don't know about her, let us tell you that she is a Data Scientist at Lucem Health, a clinical AI company co-founded with Mayo Clinic. Mansi leads data science at Lucem’s arrhythmia detection vertical. The prime focus of her work is to identify patients with high risk of dangerous heart rhythms even before symptoms appear. In July 2025, the research work became operational when Lucem Health announced a commercial partnership with iRhythm Technologies, a leader in ambulatory cardiac monitoring.
Finding patients before the symptoms do
The partnership is between Lucem’s Reveal platform - the early-detection system Goel helps build - and iRhythm’s Zio long-term ECG monitoring. The concept behind the collaboration is simple: use AI to identify patient most likely to benefit from cardiac monitoring, then introduce them to the right diagnostic tool before the crisis erupts. According to numbers by iRhythm, over 27 million people in the United States could benefit from proactive cardiac monitoring.
Instead of depending on a new test or wearable, Goel's model works on information health systems already has. With the help of large-scale digital health record data such as lab results, medications, comorbidities and patterns of care, she develops machine learning models that detect subtle signals that can precede serious arrhythmias. With this, the patients who might have never been flagged under traditional methods, can now be identified earlier.
“The hardest part is not building a model that scores well, it is building a clinician that can actually act on, one that points to a specific patient and says: this is someone worth a closer look, and here is why,” said Goel.
The engineering behind a trustworthy model
Goel is involved in the work end-to-end, from raw data feeding and feature engineering to model training, evaluation and validation. Health data is often incomplete, inconsistently coded and highly variable across systems. A major part of her work involves less visible engineering that makes models reliable enough for clinical teams to use with confidence.
Before getting into clinical AI, Goel studied mathematics, earning a BSc with a minor in Computer Science from Shiv Nadar University in India. She later pursued a Master of Science in Engineering in Data Science at Johns Hopkins University in 2023. Later she joined Lucem Health as associate data scientist and then got promoted as data scientist before leading the arrhythmia programme.
Path ahead for predictive models
Goel is also building predictive models for other health conditions where earlier detection can change outcomes, including liver disease and Type 1 diabetes. As the iRhythm collaboration is expanding towards other health systems, Goel's models are set to reach to a bigger population.
“That is the part that keeps me in this field. Somewhere out there is a patient who gets a phone call instead of an ambulance. You rarely get to watch it happen, but you build for it every day,” Goel says.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any question about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.