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Dhanunjay Mamidi on rethinking software validation in complex systems

Dhanunjay Mamidi on Rethinking Software Validation in Complex Systems 

Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Dhanunjay Mamidi on rethinking software validation in complex systems

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