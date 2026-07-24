Dhanunjay Mamidi on Rethinking Software Validation in Complex Systems 

The software development has witnessed a massive shift amidst changing trends and clients' requirement. Major challenge developers often face is not writing the codes, but knowing the impact of the coding. Once seen as a simple process, Validation now means a complete understanding of how all components will respond. To address this, Dhanunjay Mamidi, Co-Founder and Chief Digital Officer at Covlant, began helping teams on shifting their focus on understanding and validating the changes.
Aligning development and validation in software development
Traditionally, development and validation have been working as separate entities in the software development ecosystem, with having their own focus areas. While developers aimed at speed and iteration, quality teams were responsible for validating those changes across the systems.
Mamidi noticed that the process where all worked as separate entities as different teams, was leading to inefficiency and waste of time and efforts. The testing process was based on coverage, not on the impact, thus the teams ending up checking a large parts of the system instead of aiming at the targeted areas. It was making difficult and time consuming for the teams to identify the issues and impacts
Due to his past experiences while working on the backend systems at Société Générale and on the company's infrastructure at SidsFarm, Mamidi observed that inefficiencies and waste of efforts was not due to lack of effort or a tooling issue, but because of how validation was seen by the teams.
Now, as part of his renewed strategy, Mamidi treats validation as a system-level task directly linked to code changes. By connecting each update to its effects, validation becomes more focused and useful right away. This lets development and testing work together in the same feedback loop, cutting delays and making both sides more visible to each other.
Identifying the problem before solving it
Mamidi developed a system focusing on identifying and mapping the impact of each code change. So, the validation impacts only the targeted portion instead of the whole system. This has resulted in more accurate testing process and getting the more precise results and feedback.
Mamidi implemented this approach while building Covlant’s main validation system. Instead of running a full regression test, he followed the impact of code change on the specific areas. This allowed the teams to focus validation on the exact parts affected by a change. By focusing validation on the right areas, Mamidi’s system helped teams stay confident and reducing their efforts and time in the testing process.
According to Mamidi, now the software systems are getting more complicated due to change in the requirements and demands. AI has become more common. There is immense pressure on old validation methods.
All you need to know about Dhanunjay Mamidi
Mamidi, the Co-Founder and CEO of Covlant, led the company to its early success in the field of software quality assurance. Under his guidance, Covalent gained trust of customers due to their dynamic results. Now the company aims to grow its customer base and touch the target of over $1 million in annual recurring revenue.
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