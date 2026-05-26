Dhir & Dhir associates launches sixth edition of virtual legal marathon on ESG: A 24-hour live research lab

New Delhi: Dhir & Dhir Associates, a full-service law firm, has rolled out the sixth edition of its flagship programme — the Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG: A 24-Hour Live Research Lab. Building on five years of consistent engagement, the initiative has grown into one of the more sought-after learning experiences for law students across India, using hands-on, time-bound research exercises to deepen their understanding of Environmental, Social and Governance issues.





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Since its inception in 2021, the initiative has attracted thousands of aspiring legal professionals from more than 250 law schools and universities across the country. Earlier editions were registered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of World Environment Day celebrations, and the 2026 edition aligns with UNEP’s global campaign, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” commemorating World Environment Day 2026 hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku, with climate change as its central theme. The move shows the firm's broader push to embed sustainability thinking into both legal training and everyday practice.Speaking about the firm’s sustained commitment to advancing ESG conversations within the legal ecosystem, Alok Dhir, Founder & Managing Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates, said:"Law does not exist in isolation from the world it serves. When glaciers retreat, when coastlines shift, when boardrooms are forced to confront climate liability, the legal profession must be ready, not as bystanders, but as architects of the response. That is the conviction behind this marathon. We are not simply training students to read the law; we are asking them to imagine how the law must evolve. If India is to lead the global ESG conversation, that leadership will be built in classrooms, in research labs, and in initiatives like this one. To every participant of the 2026 edition: bring your curiosity, bring your courage, and bring your conscience."Continuing its established format, the initiative will shortlist the top 100 registrants, who will then participate in a carefully designed virtual research programme curated by the firm’s ESG Advisory Desk. Across a 24-hour period, participants will engage with a range of ESG-focused subjects, with this year’s edition placing particular emphasis on climate law, just transition, carbon disclosures, and nature-based solutions. Students will also analyse real-world industry scenarios and prepare research-driven reports.Entries will be assessed on parameters such as originality, legal understanding, relevance, and practical application. Thirty participants will receive internship opportunities with Dhir & Dhir Associates. In addition, winners will be awarded certificates of achievement, subscriptions to Lex Witness, and an opportunity to co-author ESG-focused research papers alongside mentors from the firm.Reflecting on the growth and impact of the initiative, Poonam Bisht, CEO, Dhir & Dhir Associates, stated:"Numbers tell part of the story: six editions, hundreds of campuses, thousands of students. But the real measure of this initiative lies in the alumni who now work in sustainability practices across the country, in the research papers that have shaped client conversations, and in the network of young lawyers who first met each other during a sleepless 24-hour sprint. That is the legacy we are building. The marathon has matured into something far larger than a single event; it is a community, a credential, and increasingly, a launchpad. My deepest appreciation to Sonal Verma and the ESG Advisory team for carrying that vision forward with such rigour."The 2026 edition has been conceptualised and structured by the firm’s ESG Advisory Practice Desk, led by Sonal Verma, Partner. The programme framework integrates case law review, analysis of corporate ESG disclosures, and global best practices inspired by international standards such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, GRI Standards, IFRS Sustainability Reporting Standards (ISSB), and evolving climate disclosure frameworks including India’s BRSR Core.Addressing the broader significance of ESG in legal practice, Sonal Verma, Partner & Head, ESG Advisory Practice, Dhir & Dhir Associates, said:"There is a common misconception that ESG is about compliance checklists and disclosure templates. It isn't. ESG is about asking harder questions: how value is created, who bears the cost, and what the law owes to the future. In 24 hours, we cannot make experts of our participants, nor do we try to. What we can do is unsettle assumptions, sharpen instincts, and place students inside the kind of complex, ambiguous problems that real ESG practice demands. The students who emerge from this marathon think differently about law, and that, more than any prize or certificate, is the outcome we care about."Registrations for the programme are now open.