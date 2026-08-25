/Financial services second innings: Saloni Narayan’s growing governance portfolio

Renowned banking professional Saloni Narayan has joined BalanceHero India as its Independent Director, bringing a digital lending and fintech perspective to a governance roster that already has banking-adjacent capital, housing finance, credit ratings and advisory work. Narayan has nearly four decades of experience in retail banking, operations and finance.



The appointment comes at a time of wider change in Indian financial services. The question for the boardrooms of new financial businesses is how to combine the speed of technology-led models with the discipline needed to manage credit, risk, regulation and customer trust. Increasingly, the experience needed to run a large, regulated banking institution is viewed as relevant.