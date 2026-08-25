/Financial services second innings: Saloni Narayan’s growing governance portfolio

Renowned banking professional Saloni Narayan has joined BalanceHero India as its Independent Director, bringing a digital lending and fintech perspective to a governance roster that already has banking-adjacent capital, housing finance, credit ratings and advisory work. Narayan has nearly four decades of experience in retail banking, operations and finance.
The appointment comes at a time of wider change in Indian financial services. The question for the boardrooms of new financial businesses is how to combine the speed of technology-led models with the discipline needed to manage credit, risk, regulation and customer trust. Increasingly, the experience needed to run a large, regulated banking institution is viewed as relevant.
A career built inside institutional banking
Narayan began her banking career in December 1988 and spent close to 37 years in the sector, moving through increasingly senior responsibilities before superannuating on 30 November 2025.
Her progression covered the principal functions of a large bank. She served as Chief General Manager of a regional circle from June 2018, a role centred on business development, MSME lending and export credit across a multi-state geography. In June 2020 she moved into the role of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, a mandate covering operational continuity, process automation and service quality across a nationwide branch network during the pandemic period.
From November 2020 she held the position of Deputy Managing Director, Retail Business, where her remit spanned retail lending, home loans, wealth management and cross-sell, alongside the digitisation of loan documentation and collections. Her final executive assignment, from June 2022, was Deputy Managing Director (Finance) – a mandate covering regulatory compliance, financial disclosures, audit and tax governance, asset-liability management, strategic planning, peer benchmarking and investor relations.
Taken together, the arc gives her direct working exposure to the operational side of banking, retail credit, customer service, digital transformation, corporate finance and regulatory governance – the same set of questions that newer lending businesses now confront as they scale.
From executive responsibility to board oversight
The move from an executive role to independent directorship calls for a different form of leadership. Rather than managing day-to-day operations, directors are expected to challenge assumptions, evaluate risk and provide oversight on matters that shape an institution's long-term direction.
Narayan's post-executive career has increasingly reflected that transition. In February 2026 she was appointed Independent Director of Aditya Birla Capital. She subsequently joined Grihum Housing Finance as a Non-Executive Independent Director. In August 2026 she took on the role of External Rating Member at Infomerics Ratings, and she currently also serves as an Advisor to Onura.
Her appointment at BalanceHero India extends that portfolio into digital lending, placing her across four distinct parts of the financial ecosystem — diversified financial services, housing finance, credit ratings and fintech.
Educational Qualifications
Narayan holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in Economics from Patna University and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, having cleared both Part I and Part II of the qualification. She has completed programmes through Wharton Executive Education focused on women's executive leadership and on strategies for the CFO as a strategic partner.
Why this matters for India's newer financial businesses
For fintechs, NBFCs and digital lending companies, growth increasingly has to be matched by governance infrastructure. As these businesses expand their lending books and customer reach, questions of risk, compliance, financial controls and responsible lending become central to long-term sustainability. That makes the movement of experienced banking professionals into newer financial boardrooms a structural development rather than an incidental one.
Institutions focused on developing board-level talent are also playing a role in that movement. World Development Corporation's Directors' Institute – World Council of Directors supported the end-to-end process leading to Narayan's appointment through its Global Community for Board Directors, facilitating the identification and evaluation of suitable board-level talent. The Institute has built a track record in board-level placements and is increasingly approached by corporates looking for experienced, qualified professionals to meet boardroom requirements.
The Institute has also worked to build awareness around board leadership, governance, ESG and responsible business practices, with more than 7,500 executives and directors participating in its programmes across India, the Middle East and other international markets, alongside academic and industry partnerships.
For experienced executives, the transition into independent directorship involves more than carrying a successful record into the boardroom. It requires applying that experience from an oversight perspective, understanding where management decisions intersect with risk, regulation, capital and stakeholder interests.
Narayan's trajectory illustrates that transition. After nearly four decades in banking, she is now building a second professional chapter across the financial-services ecosystem – in sectors where technology may be changing how financial products are delivered, but where sound governance, credit discipline and financial stewardship remain central to building institutions that can scale.
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