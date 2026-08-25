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Financial services second innings: Saloni Narayan’s growing governance portfolio

Narayan began her banking career in December 1988 and spent close to 37 years in the sector, moving through increasingly senior responsibilities before superannuating on 30 November 2025. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Financial services second innings: Saloni Narayan’s growing governance portfolio

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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