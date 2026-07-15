/From an Indian village to South America: Sharda alumnus leads environmental projects in Guyana

The story of Vivek Kumar, a Sharda Group of Institutions alumnus, is a testament to the power of academic education, professional guidance, and perseverance in building an international career. Vivek, who completed his B.Tech, is currently working as Senior Manager – Environment at M/S Viswa Samudra Engineering Pvt. Ltd., where he is responsible for environmental management of large highway infrastructure projects in Guyana as part of the Sharda Group Environmental Engineering (2009-2013).
Vivek attributes his engineering training to giving him the technical skills needed to tackle complex environmental and sustainability issues in international projects.
"My engineering years have given me more than just technical knowledge; they have taught me discipline, practical thinking, and the confidence to solve real-world environmental challenges, which I continue to do in all my projects today," he said.
Looking back at his career, Vivek also attributes a significant part of his professional growth to the mentorship and career guidance he received from Manish Gupta, whose encouragement, he says, helped him expand his vision beyond conventional career paths. According to Vivek, Gupta's counselling encouraged him to recognise his strengths, prepare for global opportunities and develop the confidence needed to pursue an international career.
"Many students underestimate their own potential because of average academic performance or limited exposure. Manish Gupta helped me realise that determination, continuous learning and the right guidance matter far more than marks alone. That advice became a turning point in my career," Vivek said.
Meanwhile, Manish Gupta has also heaped praise on Vivek. Speaking about the achievement, Manish Gupta said that every student's journey is unique and that the role of an educator extends beyond academics.
"Our responsibility is not only to help students earn degrees but also to help them discover their strengths and prepare them for opportunities across the world. Vivek's success demonstrates what can happen when talent is supported by the right mentorship, hard work and self-belief. His journey will inspire many young students to think beyond geographical boundaries," Gupta added.
Today, Vivek leads environmental compliance and sustainability initiatives for critical infrastructure projects in South America, working on solutions that balance development with environmental responsibility. His work reflects the increasing global demand for Indian engineering professionals in specialised fields such as environmental management and sustainable infrastructure. Sharing a message for aspiring engineers, Vivek said success is rarely determined by academic scores alone.
"I want every student to understand that average grades do not define your future. What truly matters is your willingness to learn, your discipline, your perseverance and your ability to seize opportunities. With the right guidance and consistent effort, it is possible to build a career that reaches far beyond your imagination."
As Indian engineering graduates continue to make their mark across global industries, stories such as Vivek Kumar's serve as a reminder that determination, supported by quality education and meaningful mentorship, can transform humble beginnings into international success.
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