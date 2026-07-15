Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /From an Indian village to South America: Sharda alumnus leads environmental projects in Guyana

From an Indian village to South America: Sharda alumnus leads environmental projects in Guyana

From a small village in India, the journey of Vivek Kumar, a Sharda Group of Institutions alumnus, has come full circle today. He is spearheading environmental management initiatives for large-scale infrastructure projects in Guyana, South America. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
From an Indian village to South America: Sharda alumnus leads environmental projects in Guyana

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Karnataka plans AI education from Class 6, announces India's first government-led AI university
first ai university in karnataka17 min ago
2
Dhamaal 4 collections24 min ago
3
fbi most wanted list24 min ago
4
Auto news29 min ago
5
Lock Upp Season 241 min ago