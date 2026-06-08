From boardrooms to Bigg Boss? Tarun Raj Arora's name is gaining traction ahead of season 20

With the Bigg Boss 20 season in the making, the buzz about the possible contestants has already started in the entertainment world in New Delhi. The producers have been mum about the upcoming season, but the names of TV and social media. and public figures are being bandied around.

Tarun Raj Arora is one of the names that have been cropping up in the entertainment industry discussions lately and is an entrepreneur, author, and startup strategist.

The show's producers and Tarun Raj Arora have not commented on the rumours, but entertainment industry sources indicate that his name has come up in initial discussions about the cast of Bigg Boss 20.

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The development has sparked curiosity because Arora does not come from the traditional entertainment world. Instead, his public profile has been built through entrepreneurship, startup strategy, writing and his growing visibility in national conversations.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has evolved far beyond actors and television celebrities. Entrepreneurs, digital creators, motivational speakers and public figures have increasingly become part of the show’s ecosystem, bringing perspectives that differ from the traditional entertainment space. Industry observers believe that contestants with established identities outside television often add a unique dynamic to the format.

In that context, Tarun Raj Arora presents an interesting profile.

Having spent more than two decades in entrepreneurship, Arora is best known in business circles for his work in the elevator and lift industry. As the founder and leader of a company operating in the vertical mobility sector, he has been involved in projects across residential, commercial and institutional segments. Beyond his own ventures, he is also known as a startup strategist who has advised entrepreneurs on business growth, scaling and market positioning. Those familiar with his journey describe him as an entrepreneur who combines operational expertise with a strong understanding of branding, business strategy and consumer trust.

Before his current ventures, Arora was also associated with the early growth phase of a travel-tech company that he co-founded with a friend. As a director during its formative years, he played a role in shaping its business strategy and expansion. Today, the company is reported to be nearing the ₹1,000 crore turnover mark, making it one of the notable success stories in the travel-tech sector.

Beyond business, Arora has built a parallel identity through writing. His bestselling Hindi book Haar Ke Us Paar earned recognition among readers interested in entrepreneurship, resilience and personal growth. His TEDx Mussoorie talk, How Do Your Failures Define Your Future?, further expanded his reach among students, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

His contributions to entrepreneurship and mentorship have also received national recognition. In 2022, he was honoured with the Pride of Nation Award by former Chief of Army Staff and Union Minister General V.K. Singh.

Over time, Arora’s visibility has extended beyond the startup ecosystem. As a guest author with a leading national newspaper and a participant in discussions involving entrepreneurship, social issues and public affairs, he has built connections across industry, media, government and the spiritual community.

Many people also know him as the father of Abhinav Arora, the young spiritual orator whose rise to national prominence has attracted widespread attention. As discussions surrounding Abhinav grew across television and digital platforms, Tarun Raj Arora increasingly found himself navigating media attention, online scrutiny and larger conversations around parenting, spirituality and social media culture.

Earlier this year, Arora once again made headlines following a widely reported attack on his vehicle in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. The incident drew national attention after Delhi Police arrested three accused on the same night in connection with the case. The development remained part of the news cycle for several days and significantly increased public awareness about him.

He has also occasionally found himself involved in public and social matters. During the widely discussed Gautam Khattar issue, Arora travelled to Goa and interacted with saints, spiritual leaders and various stakeholders associated with the matter. Observers familiar with the developments believe his involvement helped amplify concerns being raised by sections of the spiritual community.

According to entertainment analysts, reality television increasingly values contestants who arrive with established life experiences, strong opinions and stories that audiences can connect with.

“Bigg Boss works best when participants bring more than just popularity,” says an entertainment industry observer. “People who have experienced success, challenges, public attention and real-world responsibilities often create compelling television because viewers are curious about how they think and react.”

Whether the ongoing speculation eventually translates into anything concrete remains to be seen. However, the fact that Tarun Raj Arora’s name is reportedly being discussed in connection with Bigg Boss 20 highlights how the definition of celebrity continues to evolve beyond traditional entertainment.

As excitement around the landmark season grows, Arora remains one of the more unexpected names generating curiosity – an entrepreneur, startup strategist and author whose journey from boardrooms to bestselling books, national recognition and public discourse has now placed him in conversations surrounding one of Indian television’s most talked-about reality shows.