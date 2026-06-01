From boardrooms to governance: Senior executives step into influential roles across industries

A wave of seasoned professionals, recognised through the network facilitated by the Directors’ Institute - World Council of Directors, are stepping into influential governance and leadership roles across sectors. Their appointments in India, the Middle East, and elsewhere are indicative of a changing trend in the composition of boardrooms as organisations look for leaders with extensive operational experience. The institution currently has over 120 active mandates across India, USA and the MENA region, including non-executive and independent directors and advisory and governance mandates. The following appointments are a sample of recent recognitions that have come through the Institute's professional network and its ecosystem, such as the Global Community of Board Directors.

Dr Sudhir Rao Hoshing – Vice Chairman, Ceigall India Limited

Dr Sudhir Rao Hoshing assumed the role of Vice Chairman at Ceigall India Limited in August 2025 after more than three decades in infrastructure leadership. Formerly CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (2015–2025), he previously held senior leadership roles at Reliance Infrastructure and GMR. A Corporate Fellow of Board Stewardship, he also serves as Chairman of CDS Infra and as Independent Director at ART. His elevation reflects a transition from operational leadership to board-level oversight in India’s infrastructure sector.

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Sriharsha Narasimhan – Advisor for GCC Technology Strategy, GBITCIA

Technology strategist Sriharsha Narasimhan became Advisor for GCC Technology Strategy at the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) in February 2026. A former CTO at HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, he now advises on cybersecurity, digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and ESG integration. He also serves as Independent Director at Infinity Infoway Limited and runs Teknosarus.in, a technology advisory firm specialising in data privacy and cybersecurity frameworks.

Nirakar Pradhan – Independent Director, Abakkus Investment Managers

Nirakar Pradhan, PhD, PRM, CFA, FRM, joined the board of Abakkus Investment Managers in June 2025. Founder of SEBI-registered advisory firm Finkasturi Nivesh, he previously held senior roles at SBI, SBI Gilts, Generali Investments, and Future Generali Life Insurance. With four decades of experience in treasury, risk management, and global investment strategy, his appointment reflects the growing demand for specialised financial expertise at the board level.

Ajit Velayudhan Nair – Independent Director, Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited

With more than thirty years of experience across pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and animal health, Ajit Velayudhan Nair has joined Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited as Independent Director. His leadership roles at organisations such as BIC Cello India, Intervet India (MSD Animal Health), and Chiron Panacea Vaccines have given him extensive expertise in finance, supply chain, and operational management.

Abhay Maheshwari – Independent Director, Teravon Green Energies Limited

Abhay Maheshwari brings over three decades of cross-sector leadership across manufacturing, FMCG, telecom infrastructure, and chemicals. Formerly with Welspun Corp and CEO of Ganges Internationale, he now serves as Independent Director at Teravon Green Energies Limited, reflecting the growing value of multi-industry operational experience in governance roles.

Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha (Retd) – Board Director, Rogat India & CopterPix India

Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha (Retd) now serves on the boards of Rogat India Pvt Ltd and CopterPix India Pvt Ltd. His transition from a distinguished career in the Indian Army highlights the increasing recognition of defence leadership experience in corporate governance, particularly in areas such as strategy, logistics, and risk management.

Ritu Nag – Non-Executive Director, Prototyze Group of Companies

Ritu Nag joined the board of Prototyze in November 2025, bringing extensive expertise in communications, brand strategy, and stakeholder engagement developed through leadership roles at Fortis Healthcare, Max Healthcare, and Chitkara University.

Vishram Dixit – Managing Director & CEO, The Dombivli Nagri Sahakari Bank Ltd

Vishram Dixit assumed leadership of The Dombivli Nagri Sahakari Bank Ltd in December 2025 after decades in cooperative banking. His earlier roles include CEO of The Nasik Merchant’s Co-op Bank and senior leadership positions at Cosmos Co-operative Bank and TJSB Sahakari Bank.

These appointments reflect a broader shift in boardroom composition as organisations increasingly prioritise governance expertise, domain knowledge, and operational leadership. The Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, which has trained over 7,000 directors and executives, continues to support senior professionals transitioning into board roles across India and the Middle East, reinforcing a structured approach to modern corporate governance.