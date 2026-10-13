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From Bollywood’s secret weapon to solo composer: Vaibhav Pani finally steps into spotlight

With “Hivde Ro Haar” and “Sanson Ki Mala” already racking up millions of streams, Vaibhav intends to continue producing for other artists while developing his own catalogue as a composer and electronic artist. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
From Bollywood’s secret weapon to solo composer: Vaibhav Pani finally steps into spotlight

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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