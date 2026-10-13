/From Bollywood’s secret weapon to solo composer: Vaibhav Pani finally steps into spotlight

His name might not have appeared in the headline, but his work was there for almost a decade. The Mumbai-based music producer and multi-instrumentalist has worked across Bollywood, independent music and pop, with more than 170 credits to his name that reached millions of listeners. You may have heard his work in “Tum Ho Toh” from Saiyaara, “Aavan Jaavan” from War 2, or Faheem Abdullah’s “Ehsaas”, and many more.