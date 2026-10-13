/From Bollywood’s secret weapon to solo composer: Vaibhav Pani finally steps into spotlight

For years, Vaibhav Pani worked in the part of the music industry most listeners never see. A composer would send him a melody, a guitar recording or a rough demo, and he would sit with it until the song began to make sense. He built the arrangement, found the right sounds, and worked out where the groove should lift or hold back.
His name might not have appeared in the headline, but his work was there for almost a decade. The Mumbai-based music producer and multi-instrumentalist has worked across Bollywood, independent music and pop, with more than 170 credits to his name that reached millions of listeners. You may have heard his work in “Tum Ho Toh” from Saiyaara, “Aavan Jaavan” from War 2, or Faheem Abdullah’s “Ehsaas”, and many more.
Yet, somewhere underneath all that production work there was another ambition: to compose music of his own. In 2026, Vaibhav is finally coming out of the shadows and stepping into that role. With “Hivde Ro Haar” on Coke Studio Bharat Season 4 and “Sanson Ki Mala” from Mirzapur: The Movie, his composer journey has officially begun.
Reimagining The Desert For Coke Studio Bharat
“Hivde Ro Haar” began with a Marwari folk song that Mohammad Faiz introduced to Vaibhav. Vaibhav composed the new verse and produced and arranged the track, while Faiz and Mame Khan contributed the vocals, improvisations and alaaps. The first thing you notice about the track is the smooth mixing of the traditional Rajasthani sounds of Khartaal, Ravanhatta, and Morchang with UK Garage influences that give it a restless, contemporary energy.
As the only non-Rajasthani creator involved in the process and with full creative control for the first time, Vaibhav approached the song with genuine care. He spent weeks understanding the cultural setting, thinking about the suitable instruments and working with musicians who knew the traditions intimately. The deep research surely helped as he added an original verse of his own to the song.
The response to the track is proof that his dedication paid off. Both Rajasthani and non-Rajasthani folks welcomed the song with open arms. “When you’re trying to do something different, this kind of warm response really feels validating,” Vaibhav admits.
Recreating a classic for Mirzapur
While Coke Studio let Vaibhav have full reign on the track, Mirzapur: The Movie came with a whole different kind of responsibility. Universal Music approached him to recreate “Sanson Ki Mala Pe,” the legendary qawwali immortalised by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Reinterpreting an iconic spiritual classic is risky under any circumstance; dropping it into the brutal, blood-splattered criminal underworld of Mirzapur was particularly challenging.
“You have to respect the original, understand the world of the film, and then find the sound that connects the two,” Vaibhav explains while discussing the process of his creation of the song.
Collaborating with singer Madhur Sharma, Vaibhav went back to his own teenage roots in rock and heavy metal, dialing up brooding basslines and searing guitars while keeping Nusrat Sahab’s original vocal as the track’s core. Placed during a devastating mid-credit sequence tracking one of the leading characters, Beena Tripathi’s past, the song became one of the film’s most talked-about emotional peaks. Critics called the sequence a masterstroke, praising how the sacred devotion of the qawwali gave the story’s violent narrative an unexpected yet tragic, poetic touch.
The Long Walk It Took
This sudden burst of front-facing success looks effortless, but it took almost a decade of grinding behind closed doors. Back in May 2016, Vaibhav walked away from a lucrative corporate career as an international IT consultant with zero safety net to pursue a career in music, surviving four lean years on very little financial sustenance. He nearly quit music entirely before composer Vishal Mishra threw him a lifeline, hiring him as an in-house producer.
From there, he slowly became one of Bollywood’s most trusted secret weapons, collaborating with industry titans like Pritam, Amit Trivedi, Amaal Mallik, Raftaar, and more. Yet his dream of composing his own music suffered painful false starts: a 2023 debut single ("Kyun Karu Fikar" with Disha Patani) was followed by a massive, two-year composing project that got shelved before anyone could hear a single note.
“Sometimes things happen outside your control,” Vaibhav humbly adds. “You have to stop being so hard on yourself and just prepare, ready to take the next opportunity when it arrives.”
The Real Story Has Just Begun
With “Hivde Ro Haar” and “Sanson Ki Mala” already racking up millions of streams, Vaibhav intends to continue producing for other artists while developing his own catalogue as a composer and electronic artist. On 24 September, he officially launches his independent artist project with “Saa Mere”, a lush electronic collaboration with vocalist Mitika Kanwar that kicks off a planned wave of original singles. Behind the scenes, he is also building an ambitious live arena show where he performs as a one-man electronic artist act, switching live between guitars, synthesizers, bass, and finger-drumming pads.
If you love these two songs, do yourself a favor: dig backward into the liner notes of the biggest Hindi hits from the past five years. You’ll realize you’ve been a fan of Vaibhav Pani for years; he’s just finally letting you see his face.
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