From its establishment in 2006, Tulas has developed into a larger educational ecosystem, and in 2026 it entered its university phase. That transition changes the scale of the opportunity as well as the responsibility. The next phase is not simply about adding programmes or infrastructure. It is about using the university’s greater academic autonomy to create knowledge, develop capable professionals and shape young people who can contribute meaningfully to society. For Jain, the larger measure of this journey lies beyond the institution itself: in the capability and character of the students who pass through it, and in what they go on to contribute to India.