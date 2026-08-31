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From Dehradun Institute to State Private University: Raunak Jain's journey

Tulas is a 6-year-old educational institute that was established in 2006 under Rishabh Educational Trust. It had a well-established presence in Dehradun, but India’s higher education scene was mostly concentrated in and around metropolitan cities. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
From Dehradun Institute to State Private University: Raunak Jain's journey

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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