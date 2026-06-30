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From fraud prevention to software governance: Research presented at DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 addresses key fintech challenges

Researchers and technology experts at DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 showcased peer-reviewed innovations addressing emerging computational and intelligent technology challenges globally.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
From fraud prevention to software governance: Research presented at DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 addresses key fintech challenges

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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