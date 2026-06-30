/From fraud prevention to software governance: Research presented at DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 addresses key fintech challenges

With the advancement of artificial intelligence, digital payments, and intelligent computing systems, businesses in all sectors are increasingly looking for solutions that can enhance security, streamline operations, and facilitate responsible technology use. The challenges are being tackled by researchers globally, with many of their advances having practical applications in financial services, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure.
Several such efforts were highlighted at the 7th Doctoral Symposium on Computational Intelligence (DoSCI 2026) and the 3rd International Conference on Computing Systems & Intelligent Applications (ComSIA 2026), held on March 20–21, 2026. Bringing together researchers, industry professionals, academicians, research scholars, and technology experts from around the world, the conference provided a platform for presenting peer-reviewed research focused on emerging technological challenges and opportunities.
A Selective International Platform for Emerging Technologies
DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 were jointly organized by the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi; the Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET), a constituent institute of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow; Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, University of Delhi; Silicon University, Bhubaneswar; and the University of Calabria, Italy.
The conference received approximately 3,000 research paper submissions from 28 countries. Following a rigorous double peer-review process, 490 papers were accepted for presentation and publication, resulting in an acceptance rate of approximately 16 percent.
Accepted papers are scheduled to be published in Springer's Lecture Notes on Networks and Systems (LNNS) series, which is indexed in major scholarly databases including Scopus and Web of Science. Over the two-day event, accepted research was presented by academicians, researchers, practitioners, industrial experts, and research scholars working across multiple disciplines within computational intelligence and intelligent systems.
The conference also witnessed participation from approximately 600 attendees, including around 140 participants attending in person and approximately 450 participants joining virtually, reflecting strong international engagement and collaboration.
Researchers Explore AI-Driven Approaches to Strengthening FinTech Security
Among the research contributions presented during the conference was a study titled “AI-Based Fraud Detection on Embedded POS Terminals in Cloud-Integrated FinTech Systems.”
The paper was authored by Satish Kumar Malaraju, a technology architect whose work focuses on DevSecOps, cloud security architecture, enterprise infrastructure modernization, and secure software delivery; Gowtham Narayana Maddipatla, an independent technology professional with experience in digital systems and emerging technologies; and Vivek Kumar, an AI governance, privacy, and cyber risk practitioner whose work focuses on privacy-aware AI risk architecture, enterprise GenAI governance, and regulatory-aligned AI risk controls.
Their research explored one of the most significant challenges facing modern financial technology ecosystems: detecting fraudulent transactions in real time while maintaining scalability, responsiveness, and operational efficiency.
The researchers proposed an AI-powered fraud detection framework that combines lightweight machine learning models deployed directly on embedded Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals with cloud-based coordination and intelligence-sharing capabilities. The hybrid embedded-cloud architecture enables local AI-driven transaction analysis while leveraging cloud-assisted analytics to improve fraud detection and decision-making.
According to the study, the framework was designed to strengthen payment security while reducing the delays often associated with traditional centralized fraud detection systems.
The paper was also recognized with a Best Paper Award at ComSIA 2026, highlighting its contribution among peer-reviewed research presented at the selective international conference program. The recognition is notable in the context of approximately 3,000 submissions from 28 countries, 490 accepted papers, and an acceptance rate of approximately 16 percent.The research included an experimental evaluation using 50,000 FinTech transaction records.
The findings demonstrated a fraud-detection accuracy of 94.6 percent, while maintaining a false-positive rate of only 4.1 percent. The framework also achieved a 39.2 percent reduction in fraud-detection latency when compared with conventional cloud-based approaches.
In addition, researchers reported a 27.5 percent improvement in transaction throughput under high-load operating conditions while maintaining stable performance as transaction volumes increased.
The study demonstrated how distributed artificial intelligence systems can move beyond centralized security models and enable faster, more responsive fraud prevention mechanisms. According to the researchers, such approaches have the potential to strengthen payment security, reduce financial losses, improve customer trust, and support the continued evolution of secure digital payment infrastructures.
Discussing their findings, the authors noted that as digital payment ecosystems continue to grow in complexity and scale, organizations increasingly require intelligent security systems capable of detecting fraudulent activity in real time without compromising operational performance. Their research demonstrates how embedded artificial intelligence and cloud-integrated intelligence can work together to improve transaction security, reduce operational risk, and enhance resilience across modern FinTech platforms.
Study Examines How FinTech Organizations Balance Innovation and Compliance
Another notable research contribution presented during the conference focused on software development methodologies within regulated financial technology environments.
The paper, titled “Impact of Agile and Hybrid Methodologies on Fintech Software Project Outcomes,” was authored by Rethish Nair Rajendran, a technology delivery professional with experience managing enterprise software initiatives and digital transformation programs; Shashank Bharadwaj, an information technology project management professional involved in large-scale technology implementations; and Roy Sumit, a project management specialist with experience overseeing technology-driven business operations.
Their study examined how software development methodologies influence project outcomes in the fintech industry, where organizations must continuously balance rapid innovation with regulatory compliance, governance requirements, and information security obligations.
While Agile methodologies are widely recognized for enabling faster and more adaptive software delivery, many financial institutions and fintech organizations continue to adopt hybrid frameworks that combine Agile practices with structured governance and compliance processes.
The researchers sought to provide empirical evidence regarding how these methodologies affect project performance within complex, compliance-driven technology environments.
To evaluate methodology effectiveness, the authors analyzed data from 126 completed fintech projects across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
Using regression analysis and independent sample statistical testing, the study assessed project performance across key indicators including delivery efficiency, risk management, compliance alignment, and software quality.
The findings indicated that Agile projects achieved higher delivery-efficiency scores, averaging 4.21 compared with 4.03 for hybrid approaches.
However, hybrid methodologies demonstrated stronger performance in risk management and compliance alignment, recording scores of 4.33 and 4.41 respectively, compared with 3.94 and 3.82 for Agile-only implementations.
The researchers found no statistically significant difference in final software quality outcomes between the two approaches.
Based on the results, the authors concluded that methodology selection should be guided by organizational context, project complexity, and regulatory requirements rather than adherence to a single development framework. The study contributes data-driven insights to ongoing discussions regarding software delivery strategies within highly regulated industries and highlights the importance of aligning development approaches with business and compliance objectives.
National Ideathon 2026 Showcases Student-Led Innovation
Beyond research presentations, the conference promoted startup and entrepreneurship activities through National Ideathon 2026, an initiative designed to encourage students to develop innovative solutions addressing contemporary societal and technological challenges.
Organizers reported receiving 1,540 registrations across five themes: Sustainability, Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Smart Cities, and Social Impact.
International Collaboration Driving Advances in Computational Intelligence
Event Overview: The DoSCI 2026 and ComSIA 2026 conferences united global academic experts to advance computational intelligence, cybersecurity, and intelligent systems.
Keynote Speakers: Day One featured Prof. Kavita Khanna and Dr. Mohammed Ishaque, while Day Two focused on computing developments with Prof. Fernando Moreira.
Leadership & Inauguration: The event was presided over by Prof. Payal Mago and Prof. Vineet Kansal, with inaugural addresses from key university chairs and organizing secretaries.
Organizational Support: Crucial guidance and support were provided by a dedicated team of academic coordinators alongside major partners like Springer and Elsevier SSRN.
Core Objective: The platform fostered international collaboration and peer-reviewed research to address real-world technological challenges through emerging innovation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.