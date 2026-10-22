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From innerwear to occasionwear: How Indian women are redefining lingerie this festive season

As the festive and wedding season approaches, lingerie is moving beyond the boundaries of innerwear, with Indian consumers increasingly embracing statement pieces that can be styled as part of the outfit.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
From innerwear to occasionwear: How Indian women are redefining lingerie this festive season

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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