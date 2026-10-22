/From innerwear to occasionwear: How Indian women are redefining lingerie this festive season

The Indian festive wardrobe is undergoing a quiet transformation. Sarees are being paired with corsets, traditional blouses are making way for structured bustiers, and lingerie-inspired silhouettes are finding their way into occasionwear. What was once considered distinctly Western is being reinterpreted through an Indian fashion lens. The shift is also visible within the lingerie category itself.
According to consumer demand data from luxury lingerie brand Naughty Rituals, 73% of consumers surveyed by the brand showed interest in fashionable lingerie that can be styled as a visible part of an outfit. Collared lingerie, embellished pieces, jewel-detail lingerie and statement bralettes are emerging as particularly interesting formats, signalling a move away from lingerie being viewed purely through the lens of functionality.
The change comes at a time when India's overall lingerie market is expanding. According to IMARC, India's lingerie market reached an estimated $6.4 billion in 2026, up from $5.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2034. The report attributes the growth to evolving consumer preferences, increasing fashion consciousness, e-commerce expansion and the growing acceptance of intimate apparel as a wardrobe category.
Premium lingerie is also benefiting from this shift. IMARC estimates India's premium lingerie market at approximately $1.9 billion in 2025, with the segment projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2034. Rising disposable incomes, fashion consciousness, demand for superior-quality fabrics and D2C innovation are among the factors driving the category.
But perhaps the more interesting change is happening at the intersection of lingerie and Indian occasionwear.
The corset, once largely associated with Western fashion, has become one of the most versatile pieces in the contemporary Indian wardrobe. This festive season, women are increasingly wearing structured corset tops as alternatives to conventional saree blouses, pairing them with everything from lightweight sarees to lehengas.
Fashion coverage around India Couture Week 2026 highlighted the emergence of bralette-inspired designs, sensual corsets and statement blouses as important directions for the upcoming wedding season. More recently, Alia Bhatt's structured embroidered corset paired with a traditional saree for Ganesh Chaturthi offered another high-profile example of how the silhouette is being absorbed into Indian festive dressing.
For consumers, the appeal is partly aesthetic and partly practical. A corset can function as a blouse with a saree, but it can also be worn later with trousers, skirts or denim. In a market where consumers are increasingly conscious of versatility and cost-per-wear, one piece serving multiple styling purposes makes fashion sense.
“Women are becoming much more experimental about what qualifies as occasionwear. We are seeing the same woman look at a lingerie piece not only for what it does underneath an outfit, but for how it can become the outfit,” says Arisha Nigam, Founder, Naughty Rituals.
She adds, “The 73% demand we are seeing for fashion-forward, visible lingerie tells us that consumers are looking for pieces with personality. Embellishments, jewellery-inspired details, collars and structured silhouettes give lingerie the ability to become a statement rather than simply a supporting layer.”
The trend also points towards a broader premiumisation of intimate fashion. Consumers are increasingly looking for design, detailing and individuality rather than treating lingerie as a basic replenishment category. This is particularly relevant during the festive and wedding season, when consumers are already willing to experiment with statement fashion and invest in occasion-led wardrobes.
For brands like Naughty Rituals, the opportunity lies in this convergence. Lingerie can be intimate without being invisible. A jeweled bra can become a styling statement. A corset can move between a saree and a pair of trousers. An embellished bralette can work beneath a sheer jacket at a Diwali party.
The festive season, therefore, may not simply be about buying a new saree or lehenga. It is increasingly about rethinking the pieces worn with them.
And perhaps that is the most interesting evolution in Indian fashion: the traditional blouse is no longer the only answer to the saree, and lingerie is no longer necessarily expected to stay underneath it.
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