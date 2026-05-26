From neglected to world-class: Gurugram's Sanath Road wins global recognition at World Urban Forum in Baku

40,000 delegates converged in Baku for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) to discuss Housing the World, and an Indian street got all the spotlight. The transformation of Sanath Road in Gurugram has been awarded a High Commendation at the WUF UIA (International Union of Architects) 2030 Award 3rd Cycle in Category 5 (Access to Green and Open Spaces). This road has been recognised as a model for equitable street design, sustainability, and nature-based solutions.

Sanath Road, once derisively called "Anath" (orphaned) Road, is in the thick of the industrial Udyog Vihar. For years, the corridor had been plagued by waterlogging, heavy traffic, unorganised parking, and an unfriendly ambience for pedestrians and cyclists. But then, a powerful coalition of citizens, civil society, corporate leaders, and civic authorities came together to rewrite the street's destiny.

The project was spearheaded by the Raahgiri Foundation and designed by landscape architects Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd. Today, the corridor boasts wide walking and cycling tracks, universal accessibility, integrated nature-based stormwater management, and robust infrastructure designed specifically for women’s safety. It also saved over 700 large canopy trees, planted over 80,000 trees, shrubs, and groundcover for health and climate resilience.

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The success of Sanath Road is credited to the collaborative efforts of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Gurugram Traffic Police, and corporate stewardship from Nagarro and Maruti Suzuki. As WUF13 continues, the Sanath Road intervention is being highlighted across multiple networking events and panels as a scalable, cost-effective model for integrating active mobility and climate resilience in dense, developing cities worldwide.

Accepting the award on the global stage in Baku, project leaders and stakeholders reflected:

Nidhi Madan, Landscape Architect and Design Lead, Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd. (who received the award in Baku), says, "This award acknowledges the power of good design and strong collaboration in creating spaces of equity, access, and resilience that are rooted in the comprehensive landscape approach we strongly believe in and showcased in this project.”

Nupur Prothi Khanna, Founder, Beyond Built, says, "Another feather in our cap, after the second cycle win. This validates that nature-based solutions are not just aesthetic, they are critical urban infrastructure.”

Sarika Panda Bhatt, Co-Founder, Raahgiri Foundation, says, "Sanath Road is no longer just a transit corridor; it is a living blueprint for how Indian cities can de-risk and rapidly scale the ‘Complete Streets’ model to fight pollution and make spaces resilient to the extreme heat and climate stress we are currently facing."

Dr Manas Human, CEO, Nagarro, says, "Nagarro is proud to be associated with this effort that demonstrates that we can come together to co-create livable, human-centric streets.”