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From Rural Enterprises to Digital Mines: Hindustan Zinc Celebrates a New Face of Independence

26.3% women workforce, highest in India’s metals and mining sector with 62% of employees under 35 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
From Rural Enterprises to Digital Mines: Hindustan Zinc Celebrates a New Face of Independence

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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