/From Rural Enterprises to Digital Mines: Hindustan Zinc Celebrates a New Face of Independence

Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, “Independence gave us the freedom to shape our destiny as a nation; economic independence gives every individual the power to shape their own. At Hindustan Zinc, we believe our responsibility goes beyond creating economic value to creating opportunities that enable people to progress. For us, that means ensuring that a woman in a rural community has the means to build an enterprise, just as a young woman entering manufacturing has the opportunity to lead its most advanced technologies. As India moves towards Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to enabling more women to build livelihoods, pursue aspirations and take their place at the forefront of India’s next chapter of growth.”