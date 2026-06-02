From Rural Indian roads to next-generation transportation: Indian-Origin entrepreneur builds technology for safer mobility

Harsh Singh's childhood in a small town in India was marked by the erratic nature of the roads, where drivers had to constantly react to traffic, visibility issues during the rainy season and fog, and the lack of road maps in rural areas, as well as the difficulties of driving at night and the need for constant reflexes to avoid accidents. These experiences would later inspire his research in the field of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Singh is currently developing DriveNoggin, an AI perception platform inspired by nature, at his startup ETECHSTARS, to make future transportation safer and more accessible. While autonomous vehicles have seen rapid progress globally, one challenge continues to limit large-scale deployment: reliability in real-world conditions and the high cost of sensor-heavy systems. Most autonomous platforms perform well in controlled environments using multiple expensive sensor stacks, but often struggle when visibility drops, weather changes suddenly, or road conditions become unpredictable.

Singh says the idea behind his technology was inspired by a simple question – how do humans still manage to navigate difficult roads using instinct, continuous adaptation, and visual understanding, even in imperfect conditions? That question eventually led to the development of an adaptive vision system designed to help machines better understand their surroundings in real time. The technology focuses on improving depth perception and environmental awareness in conditions such as fog, rain, darkness, and complex traffic situations. “Road safety is something people experience personally every day, especially in countries where driving conditions can change within seconds,” Singh said. “I wanted to work on technology that is not only advanced, but also practical and eventually accessible to more people.”

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Unlike many autonomous platforms that depend heavily on expensive sensing hardware, the company is attempting to build systems that can scale more affordably for broader transportation and mobility applications. Through its FleetX™ platform, ETECHSTARS is currently exploring AI-powered safety and perception systems for commercial fleets, intelligent mobility, and future autonomous infrastructure. The company believes adaptive perception technologies could help reduce sensor and computing costs while supporting safer deployment of autonomous systems in real-world environments.

As interest in physical AI and intelligent mobility continues to grow globally, startups focused on practical and scalable autonomy solutions are increasingly gaining attention across technology and innovation ecosystems. ETECHSTARS has also been associated with entrepreneurship and founder communities supporting emerging deep-tech ventures, including the Harvard Business School Foundry ecosystem, reflecting growing interest in technologies focused on real-world autonomous systems and transportation safety.

For Singh, however, the larger goal remains simple. “If technology can help save lives on roads and make transportation safer, then it should eventually be accessible beyond just premium systems,” he said. “That is the direction we are trying to move toward.”