From vision to victory: Leadership shaping India's future

The future of learning is undergoing transformation amd so is India's education sector. India is at a pivotal point in its development trajectory, thanks to both its ambition, as well as for the long-term policy. The central theme of this change is the National Dream of Viksit Bharat 2047, which aims to build India into a developed, inclusive and competitive economy by the 100th anniversary of Independence. It is not a standalone project, but rather a combination of structural changes and digital innovation, which represents a paradigm shift from incremental change to systemic change, with scale, speed and sustainability intrinsic to policy design and implementation.

Deep Tech and Startups: India's Next Growth Engine

Perhaps the most electrifying dimension of India's growth story today is the rise of its Deep Tech and startup ecosystem. What was once a services-led economy is rapidly repositioning itself as a product and innovation powerhouse and national policy is both reflecting and accelerating that shift. The government's landmark Research, Development & Innovation (RDI) Fund backed by a commitment of ₹1 lakh crore is specifically designed to seed private sector R&D in Deep Tech and sunrise sectors. From semiconductors and quantum computing to AI-driven healthcare and space technology, India is now mobilizing capital at a pace and scale that was unimaginable a decade ago.

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As per the 10th anniversary of Startup India in January 2026, the greater results are beginning to show across manufacturing, pharma, energy, auto and other sectors. For GCC leaders and technology enterprises operating in India, this is not peripheral news it is the core context in which our product roadmaps and talent strategies must be understood. The alignment between national innovation policy and enterprise technology ambition has never been stronger.

The Creator Economy: Self-Sufficiency at Scale

One of the most underappreciated pillars of India's self-reliance agenda is the rise of the Creator Economy and it deserves to be treated as a serious economic lever, not a cultural footnote. India today has over 800 million internet users. It is the world's largest consumer of mobile data. Its regional language content creators, independent educators, digital artisans, and platform entrepreneurs represent a fundamentally new class of economic participant – one that did not exist in meaningful numbers even five years ago. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat from the ground up: individuals building livelihoods.

The creator economy is particularly powerful as an instrument of distributed employment as is geography-agnostic and capital-light. A potter in Bishnupur, a textile weaver in Assam, a financial educator in Patna, or a game developer in Kolkata can each build a global audience and a sustainable income using nothing more than a smartphone and a reliable internet connection both of which are now within reach of hundreds of millions of Indians.

Job Growth: The True Measure of Victory

The ultimate scorecard of Viksit Bharat will be written in employment: in the number of young Indians who transition from job-seekers to job-creators, from wage dependency to entrepreneurial agency. India adds approximately 7 to 8 million new workforce entrants every year. The challenge of absorbing this talent productively is among the most complex economic problems any nation faces. The good news is that the policy levers being deployed today from Deep Tech incubation to manufacturing PLI schemes to creator economy infrastructure are far more employment-rich than the IT services model of the previous two decades.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights that two-thirds of companies operating in India are actively seeking more diverse talent pools to fill emerging roles well above the global average. The India AI Mission, semiconductor apprenticeship programs, and government partnerships with global technology leaders are beginning to create new pathways into skilled employment for a generation that will define India's next chapter.

PM Modi's vision of shifting India's youth from job-seekers to job-providers captures this ambition precisely. The GCC sector alone now comprising over 1,700 centers is one of the country's most powerful employment generators for skilled talent. As these centres deepen their product and innovation mandates, the quality of jobs they create rises commensurately. This is the kind of employment multiplier effect that the Viksit Bharat framework must continue to prioritize.

Partnership as a Growth Multiplier

A defining feature of this approach is the emphasis on partnership between government, industry, and academia. Innovation ecosystems are strongest when these three stakeholders work in alignment enabling faster adoption of new technologies, stronger research capabilities, and more effective policy implementation. At Planview, where we focus on connected work from strategy to execution, this alignment is not abstract. It is the operating model that delivers results.

India’s Climate Opportunity: A Defining Growth Frontier

India may be the most important climate story on the planet. Ranking 138th in the world in per capita emissions, it has a once-in-a-generation chance to show the world how to grow and decarbonize at the same time. NITI Aayog estimates that 90% of the infrastructure needed to support India’s climb to a $30 trillion economy by 2047 does not yet exist. For a country building at this scale, that represents an extraordinary opportunity to embed sustainability from the ground up.

Scaling Impact: The Road to 2047

As India moves closer to its 2047 vision, the focus will increasingly shift from building foundations to scaling impact. The next phase will require deeper integration of technology, stronger institutional capacity, and a continued commitment to inclusive development. For business leaders, policymakers, and innovators, this is a moment of alignment. The Viksit Bharat vision offers a shared direction — one that encourages organizations to think beyond immediate goals and contribute to a larger national narrative of growth and transformation.

Ultimately, the story of India's progress is being shaped by policies that prioritise long-term value over short-term gains, systems over silos, and inclusion over exclusivity. It is a journey where vision is translated into execution — and where progress is measured not just in economic metrics, but in the empowerment of people. Deep Tech and startups will power the next wave of innovation. The creator economy will deliver self-sufficiency to millions who never had access to traditional economic pathways. And employment with dignity of labour — meaningful, dignified, skill-matched employment — will be the true mark of a developed India.

There is a vision set. Intent established. Execution underway. Work lies in alignment. New form of the cosmic dance – perfect dance between intent and execution in alignment.