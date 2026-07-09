Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /Gen Z powerhouse Yamuna Hasan honoured with United Nations Changemaker Award in Delhi

Gen Z powerhouse Yamuna Hasan honoured with United Nations Changemaker Award in Delhi

Yamuna Hasan, a Gen Z entrepreneur, author and youth advocate, has just achieved another milestone in her journey that has taken her across the globe, earning her a prestigious award at the United Nations Changemaker Award Ceremony in Delhi. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Gen Z powerhouse Yamuna Hasan honoured with United Nations Changemaker Award in Delhi

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'It feels unreal': Harshul Kaul on how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud
Vedang Raina6 min ago
2
Yamuna Hasan17 min ago
3
Jharkhand18 min ago
4
Axar Patel42 min ago
5
IND W vs ENG W test1 hr ago