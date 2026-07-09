/Gen Z powerhouse Yamuna Hasan honoured with United Nations Changemaker Award in Delhi

At just 18 years old, Hasan has already built a remarkable portfolio that many twice her age aspire to achieve. She is the author of 'The Art of Miracles' and has previously been honoured with awards including Best Gen Z Author, Best Author of the Year, and Gen Z Entrepreneur of the Year, while gaining recognition across leading regional and international media outlets. Her latest recognition from the United Nations marks another defining chapter in a journey built on one simple belief: young people should never have to wait for permission to make an impact.