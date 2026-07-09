/Gen Z powerhouse Yamuna Hasan honoured with United Nations Changemaker Award in Delhi

The United Nations Changemaker Award Ceremony in Delhi was dedicated to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bringing together young innovators, entrepreneurs, creators and community leaders who are making a difference and redefining leadership for the next generation. As a representative of the youth of India, Yamuna Hasan was invited as a distinguished youth guest and was recognised for her efforts to empower young people through entrepreneurship, digital media and storytelling on an international platform.
At just 18 years old, Hasan has already built a remarkable portfolio that many twice her age aspire to achieve. She is the author of 'The Art of Miracles' and has previously been honoured with awards including Best Gen Z Author, Best Author of the Year, and Gen Z Entrepreneur of the Year, while gaining recognition across leading regional and international media outlets. Her latest recognition from the United Nations marks another defining chapter in a journey built on one simple belief: young people should never have to wait for permission to make an impact.
“The United Nations has always felt larger than life to me. Growing up, it represented hope, change, and the idea that people—regardless of their age—could help shape a better world. Standing in New Delhi and receiving this award is honestly surreal,” said Yamuna Hasan.
The Delhi ceremony celebrated youth-led innovation and highlighted the growing influence of Gen Z in tackling global challenges, from education and entrepreneurship to community development and social impact. The gathering served as a reminder that today’s young leaders are already contributing to the future they want to see.
Known for her outspoken support of youth empowerment, Yamuna has built a platform centred around ambition, creativity, and encouraging young people to think beyond traditional limitations. “Gen Z isn’t waiting to inherit the future; we’re already building it. This award isn’t just for me; it’s for every young person who’s ever been told they’re too young, too ambitious, or too different to make a difference,” she added. With international recognition continuing to grow, Yamuna Hasan is quickly becoming part of a new generation of young leaders proving that influence is no longer defined by age, but by impact.
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