/Genesis Global School welcomes its founding alumnus Rhitik Jassar to the Management Committee

The announcement also marks Jassar's return to the institution that was instrumental in shaping his leadership journey. He was one of the founding students of Genesis Global School and played a key role in the setting up of several student-led initiatives and platforms like Genesis Landmark Debate, Genesis Model United Nations and Genesis Round Square programmes. Along with student leaders, faculty mentors and peers, he has played a key role in empowering these platforms and making Genesis Global School a top institution in the inter-school debating and Model United Nations circuit. Most of these initiatives are a part of campus life even today.