/Genesis Global School welcomes its founding alumnus Rhitik Jassar to the Management Committee

Noida: Genesis Global School in Noida on July 28, 2026 announced the induction of Mr Rhitik Jassar, Chairman, DJ Group of Institutions and Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation and a member of the founding batch of school, to its Management Committee. The announcement marks yet another step towards the institution’s focus on improving alumni engagement and creating meaningful opportunities for former students in the school’s development, mentorship programs and long-term growth.
Founded in 2010, Genesis Global School, has emerged as one of India’s finest K-12 schools. It is recognised for its commitment towards academic excellence, leadership, global engagement and holistic education. Over the time, the school has built a culture of student leadership with its Leadership Forum, which fosters dialogue, collaboration and responsible leadership among students.
Jassar's appointment strengthens Genesis Global School's aims to deepen alumni engagement through the Genesis Alumni Association (GAA), a formal platform for alumni engagement. The GAA’s charter is to develop lifelong relationships among its alumni, offer a platform for mentoring and career guidance to the current students and encourage professional networking and knowledge sharing among students.
The announcement also marks Jassar's return to the institution that was instrumental in shaping his leadership journey. He was one of the founding students of Genesis Global School and played a key role in the setting up of several student-led initiatives and platforms like Genesis Landmark Debate, Genesis Model United Nations and Genesis Round Square programmes. Along with student leaders, faculty mentors and peers, he has played a key role in empowering these platforms and making Genesis Global School a top institution in the inter-school debating and Model United Nations circuit. Most of these initiatives are a part of campus life even today.
During his days at the Genesis Global School, Jassar was Valour House Captain, captain of the school’s Debate, Round Square and Model United Nations teams and the first recipient of the Principal’s Medal for Excellence in Academics and Co-Curricular Activities. He has won laurels and top prizes in competitions organised by St. Stephen’s College, Hindu College and other prestigious institutions such as The Doon School.
Mr Rhitik Jassar, Chairman, DJ Group of Institutions and Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation and newly appointed member of Genesis Global School Management Committee said,
“I would like to thank Ms Shanam Kandhari for her trust and confidence in appointing me to the Management Committee. Under her visionary leadership, Genesis Global School has grown as one of the leading educational institutions in India creating academic excellence. It is a deeply meaningful experience to be back in the institution that played such a defining role in shaping my career,” said Mr Rhitik Jassar.
“It’s an honour and responsibility to return in a governance role. I look forward to working closely with the school’s leadership to increase alumni engagement, create meaningful mentorship opportunities. Most of all, this is about giving back to a school that has been a big part of my journey,” added Jassar.
Education leaders, who have been watching Rhitik’s rise over the years, have also lauded the appointment.
“It is immensely satisfying to see members of our founding student batch returning to contribute to the institution’s future. Rhitik’s journey reflects the values of leadership, excellence, initiative and service that Genesis Global School strives to instill in every student,” said Pramod Sharma, Founder Director, Genesis Global School and Vice Chair, Genesis Management Committee.
Genesis Global School is now in its sixteenth year and is increasingly connecting with its alumni who are making their mark in entrepreneurship, academia, public service and business leadership creating.
Shanam Kandhari, Director, Genesis Global School, said, "Rhitik's journey reflects the spirit of Genesis Global School. As a member of our founding batch, he not only witnessed the school's initial years but contributed in shaping many programmes that continue to define our culture even today."
Mrs Neeti Bhalla Saini, Former Head of Junior & Middle School at Genesis Global School and Principal, Mayo College Girls School, said, “Rhitik exemplifies the qualities that schools seek to nurture in future leaders. His engagement with Genesis Global School demonstrates the impact of educational communities and the contribution of alumni leadership in shaping the future."
About Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation
Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation (JDMEHF) is a registered charitable society for providing advance healthcare education and medical services in India. Its runs the DJ Group of Institutions in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, and offers courses in dental sciences, ayurveda, pharmacy, nursing, and paramedical education. Founded by Ajit Singh Jassar over two decades ago, the group has built a legacy of academic and clinical excellence. It is also expanding its integrated healthcare and education ecosystem through the development of DJ Medicity, a large healthcare and medical education campus in the Delhi NCR region.
For more information, visit: www.djdentalcollege.com
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