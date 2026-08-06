Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /Genesis Global School welcomes its founding alumnus Rhitik Jassar to the Management Committee

Genesis Global School welcomes its founding alumnus Rhitik Jassar to the Management Committee

In a move to deepen alumni engagement and institutional leadership for its next phase of growth, the Genesis Global School has announced the induction of Mr Rhitik Jassar, a founding alumnus, to the Management Committee. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Genesis Global School welcomes its founding alumnus Rhitik Jassar to the Management Committee

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejects claim of ethanol blending in aviation fuel
2
3
4
5