GLAM scales up delivery network for the festive season, eyes Rs 200 cr ARR

GLAM, one of India’s fastest growing digital commerce delivery networks serving the country’s quick commerce, e-commerce, and D2C ecosystem, is preparing for its most ambitious quarter since inception. The company has set an internal target of reaching an Annualised Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of ₹200 Cr this festive season. This intent is backed by a surging delivery partner network, a widening client base, and a rapidly expanding geographical footprint attained by GLAM over the last two quarters.
The build-up to this target has been systematic and multi-pronged. Over the last two quarters, GLAM has extended its operational footprint into West Bengal and the North-East, two of the key geographies outside the top-8 markets. In parallel, the company has aggressively scaled its central and regional teams across operations, technology, category management, and partner supply, adding multiple new roles this fiscal alone. This capacity build-up has been matched by a broader client base, with new brand and platform partnerships in the last 6 months across quick commerce, e-commerce, and D2C, meaningfully expanding order volumes heading into the festive months.
GLAM’s differentiation lies in rapid scaling while consistently delivering profitable growth, quarter on quarter, since inception. A technology stack purpose-built for life cycle management of delivery partners including high-frequency order handling and rider utilisation, high operational rigour at the pin code and hub level, and disciplined capital allocation have translated into an industry-leading Return on Equity of over 50% while delivering 25X revenue growth in last 3 years - a rare combination in an industry where most of the players are still funding growth by burning investor cash. It is precisely this triangulation of top-quartile revenue growth, positive unit economics, and healthy RoE that puts GLAM in a unique position.
“Every 10-minute delivery promise in this country rests on a last mile, fulfilment layer that has to be denser, deeper and more reliable than ever before,” said Vijay Dobriyal, Founder & CEO, GLAM. “Our job is to build that last mile infra, profitably and at a scale that matches where Indian digital commerce is headed. The upcoming festive quarter is going to be a key stepping stone, towards the real milestone of 100,000+ delivery partner network by FY28 in line with our ESG framework.”
₹200 Cr ARR within 4 years of inception while remaining profitable underpins GLAM’s position as the most unique player in its segment. With a pan-India presence, surging delivery partner base, deep client partnerships and positive unit economics, GLAM is all set to target a delivery partner base of 100,000+ by FY28 - a scale that would place it among the largest digital commerce delivery network in India. To fund this steep growth phase, the company is looking to explore its first round of external equity capital which will act as an accelerant for a business that's already profitable. Effectively, this festive season won’t just double the business but will catapult GLAM to the next orbit of growth.
About GLAM
Greenteck Logistics and Mobility Private Limited (GLAM) is an India-based digital commerce delivery and green mobility company headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Founded in 2022, GLAM runs a rider-first platform built on transparent systems, operational stability, and sustainable mobility, and it works to create dignified earning opportunities for India’s growing delivery workforce.
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