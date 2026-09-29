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GLAM scales up delivery network for the festive season, eyes Rs 200 cr ARR

GLAM runs a rider-first platform built on transparent systems, operational stability, and sustainable mobility, and it works to create dignified earning opportunities for India’s growing delivery workforce.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
GLAM scales up delivery network for the festive season, eyes Rs 200 cr ARR

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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