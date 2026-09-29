GLAM scales up delivery network for the festive season, eyes Rs 200 cr ARR

₹200 Cr ARR within 4 years of inception while remaining profitable underpins GLAM’s position as the most unique player in its segment. With a pan-India presence, surging delivery partner base, deep client partnerships and positive unit economics, GLAM is all set to target a delivery partner base of 100,000+ by FY28 - a scale that would place it among the largest digital commerce delivery network in India. To fund this steep growth phase, the company is looking to explore its first round of external equity capital which will act as an accelerant for a business that's already profitable. Effectively, this festive season won’t just double the business but will catapult GLAM to the next orbit of growth.