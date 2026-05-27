Gurugram Startup offers real human companionship, support infrastructure to India's growing loneliness economy

Loneliness was never meant to be a market. Not in a country historically held together by dense family networks and deeply social communities. Yet in India's cities today, emotional isolation has become one of the quieter realities of modern urban life.

The irony is hard to miss. People are more digitally connected than at any point in history, yet a growing number feel fundamentally misunderstood. Long working hours, migration away from hometowns, the shrinking of joint families, relentless social comparison, screen dependency, and remote work have together produced a generation that is always in contact but rarely feeling truly seen.

This is precisely the gap that Gurugram-based startup GetCompanion is attempting to address. Founded by Shradha Chaturvedi, the platform describes itself as India's first human presence platform — and the premise is deliberately simple. Not everyone who is struggling needs a therapist, a life coach, or a motivational nudge. Sometimes what a person needs is another human being who will simply listen, without judgement and without agenda.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

GetCompanion facilitates companionship through chat, phone calls, video interactions, and in-person visits. It helps people deal with emotional stress, loneliness, homesickness, relationship confusion, burnout at work and social withdrawal. The platform is explicitly non-romantic in its positioning, creating room for emotionally safe, platonic connection in a landscape dominated by dating apps and productivity tools.

What sets the concept apart is not just the service — it is the moment in which it has arrived. India is in the early stages of what observers are beginning to call the loneliness economy: a cluster of products, platforms, and services emerging around emotional wellbeing, human connection, and mental comfort. Loneliness itself is not new. What is new is that it is becoming organised, visible, and commercially recognised.

The conversations happening daily on GetCompanion paint a picture of this shift in very human terms. A college student who cannot speak freely with family. A working professional quietly absorbing the weight of office politics. An elderly person looking for someone to take a walk or play carrom with. A young adult torn between personal ambitions and family expectations. None of these are clinical emergencies. All of them are deeply human moments that urban life increasingly leaves without support.

Chaturvedi believes the need will only deepen. As society grows more individualistic and screen-oriented, she argues, informal emotional support systems are eroding. People are not always looking for answers — often they are simply looking for presence. She points to the Harvard Study of Adult Development as external validation of something the platform was already built around: that meaningful human connection sits at the core of lasting happiness and emotional health.

GetCompanion has recently expanded its in-person companionship services in Gurugram, now covering more than 50 categories of support. These range from emotional conversations and hobby-based interactions to hospital companionship, walking partnerships, and structured social engagement activities.

The platform’s increasing Gen Z user base also signals a broader behavioural shift. Younger Indians are actively seeking spaces where vulnerability is acceptable — where they do not have to perform confidence or filter what they feel. That appetite is real, and it is reshaping how emotional support is being sought and delivered.

GetCompanion is, in many ways, attempting to formalise something that communities once provided organically — human presence. Whether companionship as a service eventually becomes as routine as ordering food or booking a cab is still an open question. But the direction of travel is becoming clearer. In urban India today, emotional connection is no longer treated purely as a private matter. It is slowly being recognised as something closer to infrastructure.