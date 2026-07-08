/Hanshi Premjit Sen: A global ambassador of martial arts leading the Global Seishinkai Shitoryu across eight nations

Global Seishinkai Shitoryu has become one of the most prominent traditional karate organizations in the world, with branches in India, Mexico, Italy, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and South Africa. The organization continues to uphold the true spirit of Shitoryu Karate and to foster excellence, discipline, character development and international friendship through martial arts.
Hanshi Premjit Sen is one of the most decorated and internationally respected martial arts personalities in India, leading this global movement. He has dedicated more than 30 years to the development of karate at the grassroots, national and international levels with an extraordinary career.
Hanshi Premjit Sen is the proud recipient of the prestigious World Karate Federation (WKF) Bronze Pin, one of the highest recognitions awarded by the World Karate Federation for exceptional service to international karate. He is also the first Bengali to be awarded the prestigious 8th Dan Black Belt and the first Bengali to qualify as a World Karate Federation Referee and Judge, creating history for Indian martial arts.
Recognised as a familiar and respected figure in the international karate fraternity, Hanshi Premjit Sen has officiated, instructed, and represented India at numerous prestigious international karate events. His technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to the values of Budo have earned him admiration from martial artists across the world.
His remarkable contributions have also been honoured with some of India’s most prestigious civilian and sporting recognitions. He was conferred the title of “Times Bengal Icon 2023 – Iconic Personality in the Field of Sports” under the Martial Arts category and was earlier named “Times Men of the Year 2022” for his outstanding contribution to martial arts, recognizing his relentless efforts in strengthening grassroots martial arts development across India.
Beyond competitive karate, Hanshi Premjit Sen has emerged as a passionate advocate for community safety and self-defence awareness. He has been instrumental in changing the public perception of martial arts from being viewed merely as a competitive or ceremonial sport to becoming an essential life skill. In collaboration with regional police departments, educational institutions, universities, and government organizations, he regularly conducts practical self-defence workshops, with a special emphasis on women’s safety. His programmes focus on situational awareness, psychological preparedness, danger assessment, confidence building, and immediate threat response, empowering participants with practical skills for everyday life.
Hanshi Premjit Sen also enjoyed an illustrious competitive career, winning two Gold Medals at the World Cup of Martial Arts in Australia (2003 and 2008). Throughout his journey, he has earned advanced black belt certifications and high-ranking qualifications from multiple internationally recognized martial arts systems, reflecting his unwavering pursuit of technical excellence.
Under his visionary leadership, Global Seishinkai Shitoryu has expanded into eight countries, conducting international seminars, instructor certification programmes, referee education courses, black belt examinations, leadership workshops, and international championships. The organization continues to inspire thousands of practitioners by preserving authentic Shitoryu Karate while embracing innovation, education, and global collaboration.
Speaking on his vision, Hanshi Premjit Sen said:
“Martial arts are not just about medals or championships. They are about building character, discipline, courage, humility, and the confidence to face life’s challenges. Through Global Seishinkai Shitoryu, our mission is to unite the world through the values of traditional karate while creating safer, stronger, and more responsible communities.”
With an ever-growing international presence and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Global Seishinkai Shitoryu continues to strengthen the global martial arts community under the inspiring leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen, taking Indian martial arts to new heights on the world stage.
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