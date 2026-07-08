/Hanshi Premjit Sen: A global ambassador of martial arts leading the Global Seishinkai Shitoryu across eight nations

Beyond competitive karate, Hanshi Premjit Sen has emerged as a passionate advocate for community safety and self-defence awareness. He has been instrumental in changing the public perception of martial arts from being viewed merely as a competitive or ceremonial sport to becoming an essential life skill. In collaboration with regional police departments, educational institutions, universities, and government organizations, he regularly conducts practical self-defence workshops, with a special emphasis on women’s safety. His programmes focus on situational awareness, psychological preparedness, danger assessment, confidence building, and immediate threat response, empowering participants with practical skills for everyday life.