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Hanshi Premjit Sen: A global ambassador of martial arts leading the Global Seishinkai Shitoryu across eight nations

Hanshi Premjit Sen leads Global Seishinkai Shitoryu, promoting traditional karate, self-defence, global unity, and martial arts excellence across eight countries.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Hanshi Premjit Sen: A global ambassador of martial arts leading the Global Seishinkai Shitoryu across eight nations

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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