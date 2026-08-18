/Hitachi Digital Services, Adesso enter strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise AI, cloud transformation

German IT consultancy adesso SE and Hitachi Digital Services have signed a strategic partnership to support large enterprises in their efforts to speed up the use of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud modernisation, digital engineering and the integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT).
The collaboration brings together the expertise of adesso in enterprise consulting, software engineering and cloud transformation with Hitachi Digital Services' expertise in industrial digital systems, AI-powered innovation and operational technology.
The collaboration will enable clients to modernise their legacy IT systems, speed up the adoption of artificial intelligence and establish the technology infrastructure for new business models, the companies said.
Manufacturing, automotive, energy, utilities, transport, financial services and healthcare are among the sectors expected to benefit from the partnership, given the scale of technological transformation underway in these industries.
The partnership was announced at an event titled “Hitachi Hour with adesso & Hitachi Digital Services”, where executives from the two companies discussed the changing requirements of enterprise transformation, including the need for coordinated teams and long-term technology partnerships.
Mark Lohweber, CEO, adesso SE, said successful transformation is driven by people, collaboration and trusted partnerships alongside technology. He noted that India is becoming increasingly important to adesso’s global operating model, serving as an engineering, innovation and collaboration hub that supports international growth.
Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director and Country Manager, adesso India, said India’s role is expanding beyond technology delivery to innovation, collaboration and global market enablement. He added that the company is exploring opportunities to connect Indian startups with European enterprises and sees strong potential for cross-border innovation in healthcare and other regulated industries.
From Hitachi Digital Services’ perspective, the partnership with adesso strengthens its presence across Germany and the wider European market.
Vijay Srinivasan, Chief Growth Officer, Hitachi Digital Services, said the collaboration combines strengths across industrial digital transformation, AI, cloud modernization, digital engineering and IT/OT convergence with adesso’s consulting expertise and regional market knowledge. Together, the companies aim to help enterprises deliver scalable, resilient and business-focused transformation across key industries.
India to play larger role
The partnership will also expand the role of adesso’s operations in India. The company said India will increasingly serve as a hub for engineering and collaboration, connecting teams with counterparts in Europe across industries and markets.
Executives said the move is part of a broader effort to connect Indian technology companies with European businesses, potentially giving smaller Indian firms greater access to European customers and research networks.
Healthcare was identified as an area with significant scope for cross-border collaboration, particularly in medical devices and digital health. However, the companies noted that work in regulated sectors will require greater focus on local compliance, governance and data security requirements.
The companies said the partnership reflects a broader trend of Indian engineering talent supporting technology projects beyond Europe, including in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.
For Hitachi Digital Services, the partnership provides a route to expand its presence in Germany and the wider European market, complementing adesso’s existing client relationships in the region.
Both companies expect the partnership to support larger and more technically complex projects, particularly in industries with significant physical infrastructure, as enterprises seek to integrate AI, cloud platforms, automation and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) systems.
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