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Hitachi Digital Services, Adesso enter strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise AI, cloud transformation

The collaboration brings together the expertise of adesso in enterprise consulting, software engineering and cloud transformation with Hitachi Digital Services' expertise in industrial digital systems, AI-powered innovation and operational technology. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Hitachi Digital Services, Adesso enter strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise AI, cloud transformation

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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