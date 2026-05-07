Recognising good work, durability and dedication to development of the society, Forever Star India has officially declared its list of national awardees in India Forever Star India. The award honors exceptional achievers in all parts of the country who are making a significant difference in various sectors because of their dedication, leadership and innovativeness.

As the top award platform in India, Forever Star India is further building its own profile as a reliably credible platform to award talent and impact. The initiative is also seen as the most effective platform in recognition and individuals who are changing the society through their professional and social input are in the news.

In the national achievers award some have excelled in various fields, including education, social work, entrepreneurship, healthcare, technology, law, sports and the arts. These achievers have not merely superb performances in the various fields but they have also taken a centre stage in terms of community development and empowerment activities. The other aspect which the organisation highlighted through the national recognition awards in India was the emphasis of the organisation on its overall vision.

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Achievers Recognised Across India

The BEST AWARDS PLATFORM in INDIA - list of national awardees includes eminent professionals like

Sophia Jaipuri (Artist & Entrepreneur, Udaipur)

Shikha Jain (Social Worker, Alwar)

Harsha Ojha (Software Engineer, Bhilwara)

Abha Sharma (Physics Lecturer, Palampur)

Shaili Srivastava (Entrepreneur, Lucknow)

Narvada Sharma (Protection Officer, Mandi)

Dr Anjoo Chauhan (Data Scientist & Physiologist, Mandi)

Jameela Nishat (Social Worker, Hyderabad)

Dr Triveni Jitendra Singh (Judo Coach, Bengaluru)

Dr Anuradha Sharma (Lecturer, New Delhi)

Dr Ritu Roy (Homoeopathy Doctor, Hajipur)

S Uma (Primary Teacher, Tamil Nadu)

Mita Banerjee (Advocate, Kolkata)

Prof Dr Robinson George (Laparoscopic Surgeon, Changanacherry)

Mahima Raikwaar (Handmade Jewellery Entrepreneur, Varanasi)

Anjali Saxena (Tarot Card Reader, Bhopal)

Smita Bharat Darji (Healthcare Management Professional, Ahmedabad)

Tara Devi Sharma (Social Worker, Delhi)

These people are the best professionals in the list of the top professionals honoured in India and during this year they are actively getting the fruit of their word as they play their role in the social advancement, empowerment, education reform, healthcare awareness, legal advocacy, innovation, and cultural development.

Driving Leadership and Social Change

Every awardee can be described as a path of perseverance and influence. Educators, doctors, entrepreneurs and artists have all gotten together and incorporated professional success with their sense of social responsibility. Through their work, communities are being inspired and the growth of India has become inclusive.

Forever Star India mentioned that these achievers will act as role models to the youth coming out tomorrow, as a symbol of empowerment, innovation, and leadership that will be in line with the vision of a progressive nation.

Inspiration for Future Generations

The national recognition awards in India under Forever Star India, continues to motivate people by giving them stories of perseverance, leadership, and excellence. The platform helps to maintain the attitude that success is not bound by profession or background but fueled by passion, commitment, and purpose.

Conclusion

The news of the national achievers award reaffirms the desire to reward everyone, who is not just excelling in their field but also contributing to the development of a more inclusive and empowered society. It is through this initiative that the organisation has managed to build on its lead as the best award platform in India and the Best Award Nomination Platform for National Recognition and celebration of excellence that inspires national progress.

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