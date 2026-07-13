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How IIT healthtech startup Autoset is creating 'AI nurses' for America's skilled nursing crisis

IIT-founded startup Autoset uses AI to automate nursing documentation, reduce administrative workload, improve compliance, and give nurses more patient care time.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
How IIT healthtech startup Autoset is creating 'AI nurses' for America's skilled nursing crisis

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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