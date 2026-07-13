America's skilled nursing industry is facing an acute labour shortage. Long-term care facilities are being called on to care for more patients with fewer nurses, more regulation, and more complicated reimbursement requirements as the country's population ages. One in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2030, creating an unprecedented demand for skilled nursing services. But industry data shows that almost 90% of nursing homes already have staffing shortages.
The challenge is not just about hiring.
In many facilities, nurses are spending almost a third of their time on charting, compliance reporting, assessments and workflows related to reimbursement, rather than patient care. Meanwhile, new CMS reporting requirements and audit scrutiny are adding to the operational burden on providers. Documentation is one of the most important factors for facility operators to ensure reimbursement accuracy, regulatory compliance, staff retention, and quality outcomes.
This growing administrative crisis is creating a new category of healthcare technology focused not on replacing clinicians but on helping them reclaim time. Among the startups tackling the problem is Autoset, an IITians-founded healthcare AI company building what it calls "AI Nurses" for skilled nursing facilities. Founded by Aditya Mohan, Saicharan Ganapathy and Dev Moxaj Desai, a team with backgrounds spanning healthcare AI, compliance engineering and enterprise technology from institutions including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, Astrazeneca, PayPal and Goldman Sachs. The company is focused on one of healthcare's most overlooked segments: the nearly 15,000 skilled nursing facilities that collectively employ around one million clinicians across the United States.
The opportunity is significant. Skilled nursing facilities spend an estimated $18 billion annually on clinical documentation-related labour alone. In a typical 100-bed facility generating roughly $15 million in annual revenue, operators can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars through incomplete documentation, missed reimbursement opportunities and administrative inefficiencies.
Beyond AI Scribes
The first wave of healthcare AI focused largely on outpatient settings, where AI scribes transcribe physician-patient conversations and generate encounter notes.
Skilled nursing is fundamentally different.
Care is delivered across multiple shifts, clinicians and care settings over weeks or months rather than minutes. Patient records evolve continuously through contributions from nurses, therapists, physicians and care coordinators. Documentation is not a single event. It is an ongoing process that must capture a patient's entire care journey while remaining aligned with reimbursement, compliance and quality reporting requirements.
This is the gap Autoset is targeting.
Rather than functioning as a transcription tool, the company's AI system is designed to operate across longitudinal care workflows. It continuously pulls context from electronic health records, care plans, assessments and clinical notes to generate documentation that reflects the full patient journey rather than isolated interactions. The distinction is increasingly important as healthcare providers look beyond productivity gains toward systems that can support operational decision-making.
The Rise of AI-Powered Clinical Infrastructure
Industry observers increasingly view documentation as more than a compliance exercise. It is becoming the foundation layer for how healthcare organisations measure quality, optimise reimbursement and identify clinical risks.
As AI systems become embedded into daily workflows, documentation can evolve from a static record into a continuously updated source of operational intelligence. This can improve visibility into patient deterioration, support earlier interventions and strengthen reimbursement accuracy while reducing administrative burden on frontline staff, preventing expensive readmissions and improving patient outcomes.
Autoset believes this shift will define the next generation of skilled nursing operations.
The company estimates its AI workflows can return up to 25% of nursing time back to patient care by automating repetitive documentation tasks. The broader vision, however, extends further. Autoset ultimately aims to create AI-native skilled nursing facilities where AI streamlines administrative workflows, enabling clinical teams to focus more on patient care.
Many clinicians are excited about such a transition and the potential it has to improve care delivery and help save lives. But one thing is increasingly clear: as America's nursing workforce shrinks and its elderly population grows, the future of long-term care may depend as much on administrative innovation as clinical innovation. For a sector long underserved by modern software, startups like Autoset are betting that AI’s biggest healthcare opportunity lies in working alongside nurses, supercharging their productivity and empowering them with more time to focus on patient care.
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