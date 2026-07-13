This growing administrative crisis is creating a new category of healthcare technology focused not on replacing clinicians but on helping them reclaim time. Among the startups tackling the problem is Autoset, an IITians-founded healthcare AI company building what it calls "AI Nurses" for skilled nursing facilities. Founded by Aditya Mohan, Saicharan Ganapathy and Dev Moxaj Desai, a team with backgrounds spanning healthcare AI, compliance engineering and enterprise technology from institutions including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, Astrazeneca, PayPal and Goldman Sachs. The company is focused on one of healthcare's most overlooked segments: the nearly 15,000 skilled nursing facilities that collectively employ around one million clinicians across the United States.