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  • /How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores

How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores

Nikshan Electronics, as a brand, puts customers first at every step during their journey, through deep local trust, easy EMI options, and great after-sales support. Rather than opening a hundred stores, Nikshan focused on quality care, which ensures customer loyalty stays unshaken.

Published: Oct 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores
Image Credit: Nikshan Electronics: Best electronics store in North Kerala for home appliances, great prices and after-sales service.

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How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores
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