/How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores

Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 26: Nikshan Electronics is a digital electronics & home retail brand, started in Kannur in 1996. They built their business brick by brick from humble beginnings by taking the right steps early on – branded products were made available at the best price possible. The pricing was attractive for the consumers, and each customer was dealt with utmost passion and care. Customer experience and service were immaculate. But the most important aspect came next. The customer reaches home and peacefully uses the product. Maybe months or years later when they face some trouble with the product, while most other stores struggle with post-sale service and aspects, Nikshan made it their biggest plus point. Nikshan made a great customer service team of trained professionals so that each and every customer's complaints or troubleshooting moments were handled in the best way possible. Also, while many competitors are aggressively trying to show numbers in terms of the number of stores and locations covered, Nikshan focused on one thing. It was always about customers and how well the customer experience from the moment they walked into the store to the aftersales point was handled.