How Shikkhar Suri moved from selling noodles to helping Indians earn in dollars from their homes

Some people don't just study they build while they learn. Shikkar Suri is one of them. Most of his batch mates at IMT Ghaziabad were competing for placements, but Shikkhar was running a six-figure eCommerce business from his hostel room, shipping Maggi noodles to Indians who were homesick in Dubai. The initiative won him a Silver Medal at IMT Ghaziabad and gave him a lesson in life that would impact his career: Opportunities are there for those who see them and capitalise on them.

In the following 8 years he went from working with some of the biggest names in the media industry to the boardrooms of some of the biggest brands in the country. He has served as a strategic consultant for companies like Google, American Express, Uber, Zomato, and Blinkit in their advertising and growth efforts. Eventually, his path took him to the position of Director – Growth at a US-based company. From a hostel room in Ghaziabad to a director's chair in America, it was the kind of career many professionals aspire to build.

Yet he walked away.

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Throughout his career, Shikkhar kept encountering a pattern. India had no shortage of talent, but many skilled professionals were still earning far below their potential. The problem wasn't talent. The problem was access and awareness. Millions of capable professionals simply didn't know that global opportunities, remote jobs, and international clients were already within reach.

Shikkhar realised that for the first time in history, geography was no longer the biggest determinant of opportunity. A skilled professional sitting in a Tier-2 Indian city could now work with a company in New York, serve clients in London, and build a global career without ever leaving home. The internet had fundamentally changed how opportunities were created, but many Indians remained unaware of what was possible. Determined to bridge this gap, he began creating educational content on social media to spread awareness about global careers, remote work, and international opportunities.

What followed was remarkable.

His Instagram channel grew from just 100 followers to over 1 million within a year, becoming one of the fastest-growing educational accounts in its category. Today, through his education and mentorship platform, Shikkhar has impacted over 50,000 professionals, students, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, helping them access global income opportunities without leaving India.

What started as a personal realisation has grown into a movement, encouraging Indians to look beyond geographical boundaries and build careers in a borderless digital economy. His message is simple: the internet has no borders, and neither should your opportunities.