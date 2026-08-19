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How to bring back to life a 2,600 sq km grassland in Kutch?

Tracking systems can help understand how released animals adapt to their surroundings, while veterinary capabilities allow teams to respond to health concerns in the field. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
How to bring back to life a 2,600 sq km grassland in Kutch?

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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