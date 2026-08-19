How to bring back to life a 2,600 sq km grassland in Kutch?

This is why conservation breeding and reintroduction require careful planning. Species selection, genetic diversity, health screening, acclimatisation, post-release monitoring and an understanding of predator-prey dynamics all matter. Wildlife cannot simply be introduced into a landscape and expected to thrive. The conditions that allow it to survive must also be rebuilt. The work being undertaken in Banni, in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), offers an example of what conservation readiness can look like in practice. Vantara is strengthening field capabilities through purpose-built wildlife transport, portable bomas, all-terrain mobility and a mobile wildlife medical unit, with resources designed to help teams respond, treat and acclimatise animals where they are needed.