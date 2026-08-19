How to bring back to life a 2,600 sq km grassland in Kutch?

You can’t bring back a grassland by bringing back one species. The Banni landscape survives through a delicate relationship between its habitat, its herbivores, its predators, its scavengers and people. So restoring it means not just increasing numbers of wildlife, but rebuilding the whole ecosystem. The Banni Grassland of Kutch needs an ecosystem scale restoration approach, at 2,600 sq km. Habitat recovery must be coupled with conservation breeding, genetic management, veterinary care, wildlife tracking and the infrastructure to operate across a challenging landscape.
As part of the larger effort, 20 blackbucks from Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (GZRRC), Jamnagar, will be shifted to Banni after getting approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The aim is not to up the number of blackbucks in the landscape, but to improve the ecological processes that make a grassland work. Herbivores are an important structuring component of grassland ecosystems. Hence, the restoration of herbivore populations may have far-reaching consequences beyond a single species. Restoration of vulture numbers can also enhance the natural scavenging systems of the ecosystem and contribute to the overall health of the ecology.
This is why conservation breeding and reintroduction require careful planning. Species selection, genetic diversity, health screening, acclimatisation, post-release monitoring and an understanding of predator-prey dynamics all matter. Wildlife cannot simply be introduced into a landscape and expected to thrive. The conditions that allow it to survive must also be rebuilt. The work being undertaken in Banni, in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department and the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC), offers an example of what conservation readiness can look like in practice. Vantara is strengthening field capabilities through purpose-built wildlife transport, portable bomas, all-terrain mobility and a mobile wildlife medical unit, with resources designed to help teams respond, treat and acclimatise animals where they are needed.
Technology and field infrastructure have an important role to play here. Tracking systems can help understand how released animals adapt to their surroundings, while veterinary capabilities allow teams to respond to health concerns in the field. Together, these tools can turn restoration from a one-time intervention into a long-term process of observation, learning and adaptation.
But perhaps the most important part of restoring Banni is recognising that the landscape is not empty. The Maldhari communities have lived alongside and depended on this grassland for generations. Any meaningful restoration model must therefore work with the people who understand the landscape intimately and whose lives are intertwined with it.
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