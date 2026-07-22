How UPI Payments and a New Generation of Borrowers Are Transforming Consumer Credit in India 

It is not simply about changing the time of purchase when someone earning ₹30,000 a month buys a ₹60,000 phone on EMI. They are buying something that was not available before. That’s why lower- and middle-income borrowers spend a much higher share of new credit on consumption than borrowers in developed markets, who typically use credit to smooth out or optimise spending they would have made anyway.



That is why India's low credit card penetration is not just a gap to be filled. This is a chance to unlock new consumption and economic growth.



Why traditional credit doesn't work



The problem is that India’s credit system was designed for a borrower who is vanishing — someone with a salaried job, a fixed address, paper documentation, and an established credit history.