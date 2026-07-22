How UPI Payments and a New Generation of Borrowers Are Transforming Consumer Credit in India 

There’s a paradox here that shouldn’t be. A country that showed the world how to move money – 24,000 crore UPI transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore, almost half of all real-time payments globally in FY2025-26 – still has less than one in ten adults owning a credit card.
India never built a credit economy and digitised it. First, it built a digital payments economy. And left credit behind. That sequence – backwards by every developed-market playbook – is probably the single most important clue to where Indian finance goes next.
The borrower for whom credit was never built
The median Indian is 29 years old. Seven in ten are of working age, a demographic window that will be open until the 2050s. But this generation isn’t earning and spending like its parents.
NITI Aayog projects India’s gig workforce to be 3 times larger at 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30: delivery riders, freelancers, app-based earners, and content creators, most without salary slips. They are carrying consumption with them. The next wave of spending is coming from Tier-2 to Tier-6 towns as quick commerce and D2C brands expand beyond the metros.
More than 45% of India's first-time credit card users are 30 or younger, and almost 50% are from non-metro markets. That’s a sign that India’s next generation of borrowers is already here
Why the credit gap is important
This shift in borrowers matters a lot, because payments and credit drive economic growth in fundamentally different ways.
UPI payments speed up the velocity of money already in the system. They speed up existing spending and make it more visible and more formal. That's useful, but usually an efficiency gain.
Retail credit does something fundamentally different. It brings forward future purchasing power. For millions of Indians, credit opens the door to purchases that might never happen or are delayed.
It is not simply about changing the time of purchase when someone earning ₹30,000 a month buys a ₹60,000 phone on EMI. They are buying something that was not available before. That’s why lower- and middle-income borrowers spend a much higher share of new credit on consumption than borrowers in developed markets, who typically use credit to smooth out or optimise spending they would have made anyway.
That is why India's low credit card penetration is not just a gap to be filled. This is a chance to unlock new consumption and economic growth.
Why traditional credit doesn't work
The problem is that India’s credit system was designed for a borrower who is vanishing — someone with a salaried job, a fixed address, paper documentation, and an established credit history.
The new borrower is a very different person: self-employed, a gig economy worker, or trying to access formal credit for the first time. They may not have a long borrowing history, but they have years of UPI payment history.
Over the past ten years, India’s payments ecosystem has quietly built a new layer of financial data. Every UPI transaction, salary credit, and utility payment leaves behind signals around income, spending, and repayment behaviour. India doesn’t have a dearth of information to evaluate these borrowers. It just simply has not been fully factored into lending decisions.
UPI-linked RuPay credit cards are helping fill that gap. They are built on top of the digital public infrastructure that has been built over the last decade—Aadhaar provides digital identity, UPI changed payments, Account Aggregator is enabling consent-based data sharing, and ONDC is opening digital commerce. RuPay brings that same interoperable, low-cost approach to credit, extending a credit line to run on payment rails that millions of Indians already use every day.
Where does fixed deposit credit card make sense?
That’s one of the problems fixed deposit credit cards are supposed to solve. The borrower in this article – a gig worker or first-time earner in a Tier-3 town, with no salary slip, no bureau file, and a UPI history more detailed than their banking history – is someone traditional credit assessment was never built for.
The fixed deposit is collateral for the FD-backed card, and the issuing bank has even more certainty than credit history. The card is issued against the fixed deposit on bank rails, and the FD reduces the risk for the lender. Digital KYC and onboarding are also built on the same UPI-first experience that a borrower already knows and trusts.
Indian credit’s next decade is unlikely to commence with extensive applications and paperwork. That is going to be increasingly built into the UPI payment journeys that people are using every day. Fixed Deposit Credit Cards are one of the earliest signs of this shift, putting formal credit within reach of borrowers the traditional system was never meant to serve.
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