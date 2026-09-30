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ICCIS 2026 brings together global researchers to advance communication and intelligent systems

The selection of just 186 papers from 1,892 submissions reflects the conference’s commitment to research quality, and the publication of its proceedings in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series will carry this work to the wider global research community.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
ICCIS 2026 brings together global researchers to advance communication and intelligent systems

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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