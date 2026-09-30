/ICCIS 2026 brings together global researchers to advance communication and intelligent systems

The 8th International Conference on Communication and Intelligent Systems (ICCIS 2026) concluded successfully on September 26-27, 2026, after two days of research presentations, expert talks and academic exchange. Technically sponsored by the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), the conference brought together researchers, academicians, industry experts and students from across the world to discuss the latest developments in intelligent computing, communication technologies, data analytics and allied fields.
ICCIS 2026 received 1,892 paper submissions from 15 countries: Albania, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Libya, Nepal, Oman, Peru, Serbia, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United States and Vietnam. After a rigorous peer-review process involving 510 reviewers, only 186 papers were accepted and registered, an acceptance rate of approximately 10%. The accepted papers will be published in Springer’s Scopus-indexed series Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS).
The conference opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by addresses from distinguished guests. Prof. Hemant Rathore, General Chair of ICCIS 2026, welcomed the delegates and outlined the conference’s objectives and academic focus. The Chief Guest, Shri Kabir K. Shirgaonkar, Director (IT), Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Government of Goa, then addressed the gathering, followed by the Guest of Honour, Prof. Meenal Kowshik, Dean Administration, BITS Pilani, K. K. Birla Goa Campus. Prof. Sandeep Kumar of CHRIST University, Bengaluru, introduced the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS) and its role in fostering research in the field.
The inaugural session featured plenary talks by Dr. Modi Chirag Navinchandra, Associate Professor, NIT Goa, and Prof. Sandeep Kumar, Professor, CHRIST University, Bengaluru. The keynote programme brought together leading voices from academia and industry, including Atul Thapliyal, Senior Managing Consultant – GenAI Strategy and Implementation, IBM Consulting; Abhradeep Chatterjee, Associate Director, NTT DATA Services, USA; Utpal Das, Senior IT Technical Lead KnitWell Group, Columbus, Ohio, USA; and Srinivas Sandiri, Principal Security Architect, Financial Services. Other distinguished speakers included Prof. Yelleti Vivek, Indian Institute of Management Ranchi; Dr. Dibya Jyoti Bora, Dean, School of Computing Sciences; Dr. Ritesh Vyas, Assistant Professor, BITS Pilani; and Anshul Chetal, Associate Partner and IBM Global Alliance Leader, EY.
The invited talks bridged academic research and industry practice, drawing on expertise in software architecture, engineering, financial technology and applied research. The invited speakers were Manjeera Chanda, Senior MuleSoft Architect, GoodRx; Rang Ganesh Singh Alampur, Engineering Leader at a major financial firm and Independent Researcher; Srinath Rajure, Lead Mechanical Engineer, Stertil ALM Corporation; Vaidheyar Raman Balasubramanian, Senior Manager/Architect, Capgemini, Bhanuprakash Basani, Independent Speaker; Veera Ravindra Divi, Senior Software Engineer, Amazon; Rajashekar Reddy Gujjula, Senior Systems Engineer at Fresenius Kabi, USA; Renjith Ramachandran, Senior Solutions Architect and Independent Researcher; and Balasubramanian Bava Jagannathan, Independent Researcher.
Paper presentations were organised across five technical tracks: Communication and Control Systems; Emerging Techniques; Informatics and Applications; Intelligent Data Analytics and Computing; and Intelligent Systems: Algorithms and Applications. The sessions were chaired by experienced researchers and industry professionals, including Naga Hemanth Badabagni, Resident Solution Architect; Shubham Patel, Staff Software Engineer, Vestmark Inc.; Poli Reddy Basani, SAP America Inc.; and Vivekanand Raikar, Enterprise Transformation and DevOps Expert. The session chairs guided the presentations and encouraged lively discussion and interaction among participants.
With delegates from 15 countries, a multidisciplinary technical programme and contributions from eminent academic and industry experts, ICCIS 2026 reaffirmed its position as an international platform for advancing research in communication and intelligent systems. Its plenary lectures, keynote addresses, invited talks and peer-reviewed paper presentations encouraged a meaningful exchange of ideas between researchers and practitioners, and opened new avenues for collaboration. The selection of just 186 papers from 1,892 submissions reflects the conference’s commitment to research quality, and the publication of its proceedings in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series will carry this work to the wider global research community.
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