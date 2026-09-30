/ICCIS 2026 brings together global researchers to advance communication and intelligent systems

With delegates from 15 countries, a multidisciplinary technical programme and contributions from eminent academic and industry experts, ICCIS 2026 reaffirmed its position as an international platform for advancing research in communication and intelligent systems. Its plenary lectures, keynote addresses, invited talks and peer-reviewed paper presentations encouraged a meaningful exchange of ideas between researchers and practitioners, and opened new avenues for collaboration. The selection of just 186 papers from 1,892 submissions reflects the conference’s commitment to research quality, and the publication of its proceedings in Springer’s Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series will carry this work to the wider global research community.