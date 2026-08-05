/IIT Patna hosts ICST 2026, strengthening global collaboration in intelligent computing and sustainable technologies

The International Conference on Intelligent Computing and Sustainable Technologies (ICST 2026) organized by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna with technical sponsorship from the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS) successfully ended on 2nd August 2026, with researchers, academicians, industry experts and students from all over the world attending the event.
The conference was organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Patna and took place on August 1-2, 2019. The event was a great success, with many international researchers and industry experts attending to share their latest research and insights in the field of artificial intelligence and intelligent computing. The conference was a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and it was a great opportunity for the students to learn from their peers and experts in the field.
Prof. T. N. Singh, Hon'ble Director of IIT Patna, was the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony which was held in the Senate Hall at IIT Patna. Prof. Tapan Kumar Gandhi, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, was the Guest of Honour, Dr. Maheshkumar H. Kolekar, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Patna, was the General Chair of the conference, Prof. A. K. Thakur, Registrar and Dean (Administration), IIT Patna, was the Dean of the conference, Dr. Anup Kumar Keshri, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Patna, and Prof. Jagdish Bansal, South Asian University, New Delhi, were the other dignitaries of the event. The conference was attended by participants from different reputed institutions. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and then the felicitation of the dignitaries on the dais. Dr. Kolekar welcomed the dignitaries, keynote speakers, delegates and researchers to ICST 2026 with a warm welcome.
Prof. Bansal spoke about the great contribution of the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS) in the field of research, innovation and collaboration in the field of intelligent computing, and Prof. Gandhi spoke about the importance of intelligent computing and drew an analogy between the modern day AI and fundamental biology in the context of sustainability. Prof. Singh highlighted the need to ensure energy production is balanced with responsible consumption to ensure sustainable development, and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, can have a transformative impact on optimizing energy use, improving resource efficiency and finding innovative solutions for a greener and more sustainable future. He also expressed his keen interest in establishing an SCRS Centre at IIT Patna to foster collaborative research, innovation, and academic activities in emerging technologies.
Prof. Tapan Kumar Gandhi gave a plenary talk after the inauguration programme. After lunch, technical sessions were held in both online and offline mode. Prof. Ram Bilas Pachori, IIT Indore and Prof. R. Balasubramanian, IIT Roorkee delivered two plenary talks on Day 2 followed by the remaining technical sessions.
ICST 2026 received 1149 research paper submissions from 11 countries. After a thorough peer-review process with 681 reviewers, 124 papers were accepted for presentation, giving an acceptance rate of approximately 11 percent. The accepted papers will be published in the Scopus-indexed Springer book series "Studies in Autonomic, Data-driven and Industrial Computing."
The conference also featured keynote addresses by Abhinav Taduka (Operations Technology iCreditWorks), Sachin Singh (EchoStar Corporations), Harender Bisht (Crum & Forster), Renjith Ramachandran (Senior Solutions Architect), Sasibhushan Rao Chanthati (HireKeyz Inc., USA), Harish Janardhanan (Fareportal Inc., New York, USA), Yugandhar Karuturi (SAP America), Santosh Kumar Vangapelli (Coupang), Sai Jagadish Bodapati (Vehicle Systems Engineer), Harshavardhan Peddireddy (Meijer), Ajith Suresh (Amazon), Mohammed Muqthar Ghori (Intellectt Inc.), Nazir Mohammed (Client - Honda AHM), Jagan Ankam (CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc.), Sreepal Reddy Bolla (Teradyne Infotech, Inc.), Naga Satya Praveen Kumar Yadati (Meta), Lakshmi Harika Akkireddy (Senior Software Engineer), Vivek Kumar Polurouthu (PBF Energy), and Prof. Quazi Taif Sadat (Director, Bangladesh University). They presented on the latest developments in AI, cloud computing, software engineering, intelligent systems, data analytics and digital transformation.
Sanatya Singh (Munich Reinsurance), Rahul Bhatia (HCLTech), Manish Uniyal (EchoStar), Abhradeep Chatterjee (Associate Director, NTT DATA, United States), SudhaKavya Bodapati Venkata (Starkey Hearing Technologies Inc), and Vimal Teja Manne (Verifone Inc) were invited speakers. Their discussions provided insightful industrial views on enterprise AI, DevOps, cloud technologies, software engineering, cybersecurity and digital transformation.
The technical programme consisted of 24 specialized tracks on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Intelligent Systems, Natural Language Processing, Sustainable Computing and Green Infrastructure. Academicians and industry experts like Somanath Pradhan, Subodh Srivastava, Rahul Misra, Jagannath Malik, Sushmita, Bhaskar Mondal, Shivangi, Chandan Kumar Jha, Hari Krishna Bethanaboina, Uttama Reddy Sanepalli, Nithesh Gudipuri, Poli Reddy Basani, Anil Mandloi, SudhaKavya Bodapati Venkata, Vimal Teja Manne, Kuljeet Kaur, Akshay Ramachandran, Rohit Alekar, Utpal Kumar Das and others chaired the technical sessions.
The conference also recognized outstanding professionals for their contributions to technology and innovation. Pruthvi Raj Seknametla (Senior DevOps Engineer, NIH), Kuladeep Sandra (Senior Manager, Dell Inc), Jeevan Krishna Paruchuri (Senior Software Engineer) and Naga Hemanth Badabagni (Resident Solution Architect, Databricks) received awards for their outstanding contributions in emerging technologies and engineering leadership.
The conference ended with thanks to the keynote speakers, invited speakers, reviewers, session chairs, authors, volunteers, sponsors and delegates. ICST 2026, with its high-quality technical programme and strong international participation, further strengthened its role as an important forum for the advancement of intelligent computing and sustainable technologies on the global stage.
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