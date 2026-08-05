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IIT Patna hosts ICST 2026, strengthening global collaboration in intelligent computing and sustainable technologies

Prof. Tapan Kumar Gandhi gave a plenary talk after the inauguration programme. After lunch, technical sessions were held in both online and offline mode. Prof. Ram Bilas Pachori, IIT Indore and Prof. R. Balasubramanian, IIT Roorkee delivered two plenary talks on Day 2 followed by the remaining technical sessions. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
IIT Patna hosts ICST 2026, strengthening global collaboration in intelligent computing and sustainable technologies

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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