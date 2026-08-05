/IIT Patna hosts ICST 2026, strengthening global collaboration in intelligent computing and sustainable technologies

Prof. T. N. Singh, Hon'ble Director of IIT Patna, was the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony which was held in the Senate Hall at IIT Patna. Prof. Tapan Kumar Gandhi, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, was the Guest of Honour, Dr. Maheshkumar H. Kolekar, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Patna, was the General Chair of the conference, Prof. A. K. Thakur, Registrar and Dean (Administration), IIT Patna, was the Dean of the conference, Dr. Anup Kumar Keshri, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Patna, and Prof. Jagdish Bansal, South Asian University, New Delhi, were the other dignitaries of the event. The conference was attended by participants from different reputed institutions. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and then the felicitation of the dignitaries on the dais. Dr. Kolekar welcomed the dignitaries, keynote speakers, delegates and researchers to ICST 2026 with a warm welcome.