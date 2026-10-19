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India and Czech Republic strengthen defence manufacturing cooperation

India’s VTDS and Czech Republic’s DEUS Automation have partnered to transfer technology for small-calibre ammunition manufacturing in India, strengthening domestic defence production and bilateral industrial cooperation.

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
India and Czech Republic strengthen defence manufacturing cooperation

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