India’s ceramic manufacturing sector sees new momentum as export-focused players expand capacity

India’s ceramic manufacturing sector is witnessing renewed momentum, driven by increasing global demand and the expansion of export-oriented production capabilities. Industry hubs such as Morbi in Gujarat continue to play a central role in this growth, supported by strong infrastructure, skilled labor, and integrated supply chains.

Over the past decade, India has emerged as a significant exporter in the ceramic segment, catering to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and parts of Europe. The industry’s ability to combine scale with cost efficiency has been a key factor behind this expansion.

Morbi Remains Central to India’s Ceramic Output

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Morbi, often regarded as the backbone of India’s ceramic production, contributes a substantial share of the country’s output. The region hosts a 500+ manufacturing units along with supporting industries such as packaging, logistics, and raw material processing.

This ecosystem enables manufacturers to operate efficiently while meeting bulk export requirements. In recent years, companies in the region have also begun investing in technology upgrades and design capabilities to cater to evolving international demand.

Shift Toward Export-Oriented Manufacturing

Industry observers note a gradual shift from purely volume-driven production to a more structured, export-focused approach. Manufacturers are increasingly aligning their operations with global standards, emphasizing:

Consistent product quality across shipments

Timely delivery schedules

Adaptability to different market requirements

Improved communication and service

This transition is helping Indian exporters strengthen their presence in competitive markets and build long-term relationships with buyers.

Capacity Expansion Reflects Growing Demand

The demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles continues to rise due to urbanization, infrastructure development, and changing design preferences. In response, several manufacturers have expanded their production capacities to cater to international markets.

Among newer entrants, Morbi-based Storico Ceramica, established in 2023, has set up manufacturing operations with a reported capacity of 57,600 square meters per day. The company focuses on porcelain-based tiles and slabs intended for export markets.

Industry participants suggest that such capacity additions reflect confidence in sustained global demand as well as India’s competitiveness in the segment.

Industry Perspective

According to sector participants, the focus is gradually shifting toward reliability and consistency.

“Global buyers today look for partners who can ensure steady supply and maintain quality standards across shipments. The emphasis is not just on production, but on overall delivery capability,” an industry stakeholder said.

This evolving expectation is prompting manufacturers to strengthen operational systems and adopt a more long-term approach to international business.

Outlook

The Indian ceramic industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, supported by strong domestic manufacturing capabilities and expanding export opportunities.

Experts believe that sustained investment in technology, design, and quality systems will be critical in maintaining competitiveness in global markets. At the same time, established manufacturing clusters such as Morbi are likely to remain central to this expansion.

Conclusion

As global demand for construction materials continues to evolve, India’s ceramic manufacturing sector is positioning itself to meet these requirements through scale, efficiency, and improving quality standards.

With ongoing capacity expansion and a growing focus on export readiness, the industry is expected to strengthen its role in international trade in the coming years.