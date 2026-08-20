/Indian enterprises must move beyond AI pilots to measurable business outcomes: Tech leaders

More than 250 CIOs, technology leaders, global AI experts and business executives met at the 27th CIO&Leader Annual Conference to explore how Indian enterprises can transition from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation. The conference, themed “The Agentic Enterprise,” demonstrated how trusted data, strong governance, resilient infrastructure and responsible AI adoption will play an ever-increasing role in determining the success of autonomous enterprises. The conference also marked the launch of the State of AI in Indian Enterprises 2026 research report, the 8th CIO&Leader Samman and the 17th NEXT100 Awards, honouring technology leadership and the next generation of enterprise technology leaders.