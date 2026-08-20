/Indian enterprises must move beyond AI pilots to measurable business outcomes: Tech leaders

More than 250 CIOs, technology leaders, global AI experts and business executives met at the 27th CIO&Leader Annual Conference to explore how Indian enterprises can transition from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation. The conference, themed “The Agentic Enterprise,” demonstrated how trusted data, strong governance, resilient infrastructure and responsible AI adoption will play an ever-increasing role in determining the success of autonomous enterprises. The conference also marked the launch of the State of AI in Indian Enterprises 2026 research report, the 8th CIO&Leader Samman and the 17th NEXT100 Awards, honouring technology leadership and the next generation of enterprise technology leaders.
The three-day conference featured more than 40 keynote addresses, fireside conversations, panel discussions and leadership sessions spanning AI governance, enterprise infrastructure, customer experience, workforce transformation, legal frameworks and AI-native business models. Technology leaders across industries shared practical insights on deploying AI at scale while navigating the opportunities, risks and organisational changes shaping the next era of enterprise technology.
A recurring theme across the conference was that enterprise AI has entered a decisive phase — moving from experimentation towards execution. As agentic AI begins to reshape how organisations operate, leaders highlighted the need to balance innovation with trust, governance, infrastructure readiness and measurable business outcomes.
The State of AI in Indian Enterprises 2026 report, based on a survey of more than 300 senior technology leaders, was among the key highlights of the conference. The study examines the evolving AI landscape across Indian enterprises, with a particular focus on AI investment, adoption, governance, data readiness, ROI measurement and the scaling of AI deployments.
The report found that while enterprises are accelerating AI investments and moving towards broader adoption, significant gaps remain in translating those investments into measurable business value. The findings point to the growing importance of stronger data foundations, governance frameworks, rigorous ROI measurement and organisational readiness as enterprises move towards increasingly autonomous AI systems.
From AI Experimentation to Enterprise Execution
Across sessions, technology leaders agreed that the central question for enterprises has shifted from whether to adopt AI to how to operationalise it responsibly and at scale.
Discussions explored the evolution from large language models and AI copilots to agentic AI systems capable of reasoning, planning, orchestrating workflows and taking autonomous actions within defined boundaries.
Global AI authority Prof. Toby Walsh, Laureate Fellow and Scientia Professor of AI at the University of Sydney, outlined the safeguards required for autonomous enterprises, including least-privilege access, human oversight, sandboxing and kill switches. He emphasised that responsible innovation will become increasingly important as AI systems become embedded more deeply into business operations.
Leadership and human judgment also emerged as recurring themes throughout the conference. Sessions featuring Harish Bhat, Former Brand Custodian, Tata Sons and bestselling author; Jim Sarbh, acclaimed film and theatre actor; Dr. Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court Advocate and Cyber Law Expert; and Dr. Murthy Remilla, Former Head – Project Management, Human Spaceflight Group, U R Rao Satellite Centre (ISRO) explored how trust, resilience, preparation and human capability will remain critical even as enterprises become increasingly autonomous.
The conference featured enterprise AI case studies and strategic perspectives from leaders representing AMD, NxtGen, Tata Group, Workday, Freshworks, Outsystems HDFC Bank, Oracle, ServiceNow, Tata Communications, Godrej Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Birlasoft, Hinduja Group, Air India, CareEdge, SBI Mutual Fund, Varroc, Exide Industries, Fiat India and KPMG, among others.
Data, Infrastructure and the Inference Economy
A recurring theme was that data not models alone will determine enterprise AI success. Leaders emphasised that connected, governed and trusted data foundations are essential for organisations seeking meaningful outcomes from autonomous AI systems. Governance was increasingly positioned as an enabler of responsible innovation rather than a constraint.
The conference also examined the emerging Inference Economy, exploring AI infrastructure, compute architectures, AI-native cloud platforms, token economics and sovereign AI strategies. Speakers highlighted the need to balance performance, economics, compliance, security and sovereignty while building future-ready AI ecosystems. Legal and regulatory considerations were another key area of discussion. Experts including Dr. Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court Advocate and Cyber Law Expert, and Supratim Chakraborty, Partner, Khaitan & Co and Privacy & Data Protection Expert, examined liability in autonomous decision-making, evolving AI regulations and the implications of India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act for agentic AI deployments.
Celebrating Technology Leadership
The conference also recognised technology excellence through the 8th CIO&Leader Samman, a peer recognition for technology leadership.
This year's honourees were:
Dr. Avadhut Parab, Chief Information Officer, Waaree Group
Dheeraj Sinha, EVP & Global CIO, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Jayakumar N., Head – IT, Joyalukkas India
Kishore Hirani, President & Chief Digital and Information Officer, Amara Raja Group
The honourees were recognised for their contributions to enterprise technology, digital transformation and organisational impact. The CIO&Leader Samman 2026 jury comprised:
The conference also celebrated the 17th NEXT100 Awards, an initiative that recognises emerging technology leaders and future CIOs.
As enterprises accelerate towards an AI-native future, the 27th CIO&Leader Annual Conference reinforced a defining conclusion: the era of AI experimentation is giving way to enterprise execution. Success in the Agentic era will be measured not by the number of pilots launched, but by the ability to build trusted, governed and intelligent enterprises that consistently deliver measurable business value.
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