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Indian enterprises must move beyond AI pilots to measurable business outcomes: Tech leaders

Trusted data, governance, resilient infrastructure and responsible AI are the building blocks of the Agentic Enterprise, say over 250 CIOs and global AI experts 
 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Indian enterprises must move beyond AI pilots to measurable business outcomes: Tech leaders

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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