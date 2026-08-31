The capital markets in India are changing hands. Trading apps, digital platforms and social media have made market participation easier for Indians and introduced a younger generation to equities and derivatives. However, as access has increased, a bigger question is now on the table: are young Indians learning to invest and build wealth or are they just learning to trade?
The question comes at a time when markets are becoming more and more difficult to navigate. Indian stocks have been volatile due to international market trends, foreign fund flows, crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty. Oil prices have gone up several times during the ongoing Middle East conflict, affecting inflation, currencies and investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 was almost unchanged at 24,191 on August 27, while the Sensex fell 0.12% as easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz pushed Brent crude prices lower.
India is directly affected by such developments. The country depends on imported crude, while higher energy costs can raise transportation, manufacturing and household expenses and squeeze corporate margins. The ripple eﬀect can eventually reach interest rates, equities and even sectors such as real estate, where higher construction and financing costs can influence project economics and buyer sentiment.
Against this volatile backdrop, SEBI’s latest data serves as a warning for young market participants. Its FY2025-26 study found that 87.7% of individual equity-derivatives traders incurred losses amounting to an aggregate net loss of around Rs 91,685 crore. Active individual traders fell nearly 20% to 78.6 lakh, while new entrants declined by about 40%. More strikingly, around 89% of traders below 30 were loss-makers, compared with 81% among participants above 60.
At the same time, more Indians are starting to invest in the market. NSE had crossed 25 crore trading accounts, with unique registered investors at around 12.7 crore. Mutual fund SIP contributions continued to be strong, reaching Rs 31,961 crore in July 2026, up 12% year-on-year.
SIPYatrra founder Harsh Gupta, who is also a personal finance professional and wealth educator, believes the opportunity for Gen Z lies in starting early, but with the right financial understanding.
“When you are young, your biggest financial advantage is time. I started investing at 15, and that journey taught me that starting early is valuable only when it is accompanied by understanding and patience. Today, a young investor can access equities, derivatives and global market information within minutes, but access should come with financial education. The opportunity is to use this early start for compounding and long-term wealth creation, rather than treating the market as a quick-income avenue. Before chasing returns, young investors need to understand risk, diversification, compounding and, most importantly, what they are investing for,” he says.
The opportunity, therefore, is not to discourage Gen Z from entering the market, but to make that participation more informed. With India’s retail investment base expanding and SIP flows remaining resilient despite market uncertainty, the country is moving towards a deeper culture of financial participation.
The challenge now is to ensure that financial access is matched by financial education. For a generation growing up with AI, digital payments and instant market access, understanding risk, patience and long-term wealth creation may prove just as important as knowing how to place a trade.
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