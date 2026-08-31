“When you are young, your biggest financial advantage is time. I started investing at 15, and that journey taught me that starting early is valuable only when it is accompanied by understanding and patience. Today, a young investor can access equities, derivatives and global market information within minutes, but access should come with financial education. The opportunity is to use this early start for compounding and long-term wealth creation, rather than treating the market as a quick-income avenue. Before chasing returns, young investors need to understand risk, diversification, compounding and, most importantly, what they are investing for,” he says.