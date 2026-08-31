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India's Gen Z is getting into the stock market, but are they investing or just trading?

At the same time, India’s broader investment culture is expanding. NSE had crossed 25 crore trading accounts , with unique registered investors at around 12.7 crore . Mutual fund SIP contributions also remained strong, reaching Rs 31,961 crore in July 2026 , up 12% year-on-year. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:57 AM IST
India's Gen Z is getting into the stock market, but are they investing or just trading?

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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