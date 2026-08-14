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India's mutual fund boom has solved distribution. The next challenge is investor behaviour

India's mutual fund industry has grown rapidly over the past decade. SIP participation has increased, asset managers have gone deeper into smaller cities and more investors are coming into the market."  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
India's mutual fund boom has solved distribution. The next challenge is investor behaviour
Image Credit: Yaseen Sahar, an investment-management professional with more than two decades of industry experience.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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