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Kellton Tech draws investor attention as India's small-cap IT sector gains focus

Investor interest in Indian technology companies is increasingly extending beyond the larger names and high-growth stories. As companies such as ESDS Software attract attention for their plans around AI infrastructure and GPUs, investors are also looking at established small-cap IT businesses such as Hyderabad-based Kellton Tech Solutions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
Kellton Tech draws investor attention as India's small-cap IT sector gains focus
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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