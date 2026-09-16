Investor interest in Indian technology companies is increasingly extending beyond the larger names and high-growth stories. As companies such as ESDS Software attract attention for their plans around AI infrastructure and GPUs, investors are also looking at established small-cap IT businesses such as Hyderabad-based Kellton Tech Solutions.
Kellton, a full-service IT solutions provider, has come into focus for a different set of reasons. Its revenue has grown consistently over the past five financial years, profitability has recovered following an impairment in FY23, and its valuation remains considerably lower than some of the high-growth technology names being tracked by investors.
The comparison with ESDS offers a contrasting view of the Indian technology sector. While ESDS is being assessed largely on the potential of its AI infrastructure opportunity, Kellton represents an established IT services business with existing revenues and earnings.
ESDS has emerged as a closely watched technology company on the back of its proposed expansion in AI infrastructure and GPU-related capabilities. The investor analysis points to the premium valuation attached to ESDS as the market factors in expectations of future growth.
Kellton operates on a different model. The company has a delivery presence across the US, Europe, and Asia and serves sectors including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing. Its operations are largely capital-light, with a focus on IT engineering and consulting services.
This difference has placed Kellton on the radar as investors assess smaller technology companies not only for future growth potential but also for their existing revenue and earnings base.
Kellton's financial performance is one of the factors highlighted in the investor analysis. Its revenue rose from ₹843 crore in FY22 to ₹1,217 crore in FY26, amounting to cumulative growth of about 44%.
Profitability has also improved after the company reported an impairment in FY23. Net profit rose from ₹64 crore in FY24 to ₹80 crore in FY25 and further to ₹92 crore in FY26. The FY26 figure represented a 15% year-on-year increase.
The valuation difference between Kellton and ESDS is another major part of the investor comparison.
Based on the price cited in the report, Kellton was trading at around ₹13.50 on September 10, 2026, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately ₹718 crore. Its trailing P/E stood at 7.85 times, while its price-to-book ratio was 0.87 times. The market-cap-to-sales ratio was cited at 0.59 times.
The report puts the Indian IT sector's P/E benchmark at approximately 42.4 times.
ESDS, by comparison, was cited at an estimated P/E of around 155 times, against Kellton's 7.85 times. The market-cap-to-sales comparison was also sharply different, at approximately 39 times for ESDS and 0.59 times for Kellton.
ESDS has nevertheless recorded considerably faster revenue expansion, with five-year cumulative growth of around 180%, compared with 44% for Kellton. The analysis therefore places the two companies in different categories, with ESDS representing a higher-growth opportunity and Kellton offering a more established, value-oriented IT services proposition.
The investor analysis identifies the recovery in enterprise technology spending and wider adoption of AI services as potential opportunities for Kellton.
Its presence in sectors such as healthcare and financial services could give the company an opportunity to participate in enterprise AI implementation and digital transformation projects. Operations in the US and Europe could also provide exposure to technology spending in international markets.
These opportunities, however, will depend on the pace of enterprise spending and the company's ability to translate demand into sustained growth in revenue and earnings.
The comparison with ESDS highlights two distinct investment narratives within India's technology sector.
ESDS is being viewed primarily through the lens of future AI infrastructure growth, while Kellton is being assessed as an established IT services company that is already generating revenue and profits.
The report cites FY26 net profit of ₹92 crore for Kellton compared with ₹120 crore for ESDS, despite Kellton having a substantially smaller market capitalisation.
For investors tracking India's small-cap technology space, the comparison therefore brings together a growth-led AI infrastructure story and a lower-valued IT services business with an established earnings base.
The valuation framework in the report places a base-case value of ₹29 on Kellton, using estimated FY27 EPS of ₹2.10 and a 14-times P/E multiple. A price-to-book methodology also produces a value of approximately ₹29.
The scenario analysis gives a bear-case value of ₹17, a base case of ₹29, and a bull-case value of ₹47. These estimates are based on assumptions about future earnings growth and valuation multiples and do not represent guaranteed market outcomes.
Kellton's positioning comes as investors continue to look at smaller technology companies beyond India's traditional large-cap IT firms.
According to the report, the stock has spent several months moving within the ₹13–₹15 range and has traded below book value for an extended period. The analysis also identifies small-cap fund flows, possible index inclusion, and greater analyst coverage as factors that could potentially improve price discovery.
At the same time, the company faces risks typically associated with small-cap stocks, including liquidity constraints, client concentration disclosure, and broader market volatility.
The growing interest in companies such as ESDS is consequently bringing greater attention to India's small-cap IT landscape, where Kellton represents a different type of opportunity.
With five consecutive years of revenue growth, a return to profitability, and comparatively low valuation multiples, Kellton's investment case differs from the AI infrastructure-led narrative surrounding ESDS. The extent to which that difference results in a sustained re-rating will depend on the company's ability to maintain earnings growth, benefit from digital transformation and AI-related opportunities, and attract greater investor attention.
The figures and comparisons presented here are based on the investor analysis dated September 11, 2026. The source document states that it was prepared for internal investor discussion and does not constitute investment advice.
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