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Madhuri the Elephant completes year-long rehabilitation at Vantara, returns to Kolhapur

Madhuri has returned to Nandani Math in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after completing more than a year of specialised treatment and rehabilitation at Vantara.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Madhuri the Elephant completes year-long rehabilitation at Vantara, returns to Kolhapur

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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