/Madhuri the Elephant completes year-long rehabilitation at Vantara, returns to Kolhapur

On arrival at the centre, Madhuri had advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot, and severe mobility issues. Her condition had been caused by years of restricted mobility and exposure to hard concrete surfaces. She had also been chained for long periods of time, which made it even more difficult for her to move and caused her joints to become stiffer and less mobile. However, Madhuri was still employed in festivals and public processions, even though she faced these difficulties, and was made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads, bound in ropes.