/Madhuri the Elephant completes year-long rehabilitation at Vantara, returns to Kolhapur

Madhuri, the elephant who arrived at Vantara for specialised medical care after being rescued, has completed more than a year of treatment and rehabilitation. She has now returned to Nandani Math in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, where she had been residing for over 30 years, following specialised care at Vantara, the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar. After years of limited mobility, she had been referred to Vantara for medical treatment.
On arrival at the centre, Madhuri had advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot, and severe mobility issues. Her condition had been caused by years of restricted mobility and exposure to hard concrete surfaces. She had also been chained for long periods of time, which made it even more difficult for her to move and caused her joints to become stiffer and less mobile. However, Madhuri was still employed in festivals and public processions, even though she faced these difficulties, and was made to walk long distances on hot asphalt roads, bound in ropes.
At Vantara, Madhuri received comprehensive care under the guidance of Anant Ambani. A multidisciplinary team of veterinarians, caregivers, nutritionists and behavioural specialists worked on her physical recovery as well as her emotional well-being.
Her rehabilitation programme included hydrotherapy, laser therapy, specialised foot care, targeted nutrition and continuous health monitoring. The treatment was aimed at improving her mobility, managing her chronic conditions and supporting her overall recovery.
An important part of Madhuri’s rehabilitation was also focused on her emotional health. She was provided with a safe and enriching environment where she could interact with and develop bonds with other elephants. The companionship and opportunity for social interaction helped support her emotional stability and sense of security following years of restricted movement and captivity.
Her return to Maharashtra comes after an assessment by the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC), which reviewed the improvement in her health. Following the assessment, the required approvals and transit permits were granted for Madhuri’s transfer from Gujarat to Maharashtra.
Madhuri travelled from Vantara to Kolhapur in a specially equipped elephant ambulance. Members of Vantara’s veterinary and care team accompanied her during the journey to provide comfort, safety and continued medical supervision.
Her return to Nandani Math marks the next stage of her recovery after more than a year of specialised medical treatment and rehabilitation. True to his commitment to Madhuri’s well-being, Anant Ambani ensured that she received comprehensive care at Vantara. Vantara has also worked to support Madhuri’s transition by helping ensure that appropriate living conditions, veterinary infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and other necessities are in place at Kolhapur. Vantara’s veterinarians will visit Madhuri in Kolhapur every fortnight to conduct her medical examination.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.