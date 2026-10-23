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From manufacturing challenge to SAP-recognized AI innovation: How Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam helped shape MyPSAAI

An SAP supply chain architect’s work on production material assurance helped shape an AI solution selected among five finalists in SAP’s Supply Chain Partner AI-Agent Showdown.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
From manufacturing challenge to SAP-recognized AI innovation: How Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam helped shape MyPSAAI

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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