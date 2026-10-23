/From manufacturing challenge to SAP-recognized AI innovation: How Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam helped shape MyPSAAI

In manufacturing, a production material shortage does not always mean that the required components are unavailable. Materials may already exist within a company’s supply network but remain inaccessible because they are awaiting goods receipt processing, quality inspection, warehouse putaway, or movement to a production supply area (PSA). Identifying these materials and coordinating the actions needed to make them available can require extensive investigation across warehouse and procurement processes.
Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam, an SAP supply chain architect and Supply Chain Center of Excellence leader at MYGO Consulting, identified this operational challenge while working with Gibraltar Industries. His proposed concept helped shape MYGO’s Production Material Assurance Agent, known as MyPSAAI, an agentic artificial intelligence initiative designed to help manufacturing teams investigate material shortages and coordinate recovery actions.
The solution was selected as one of five finalists in SAP’s Supply Chain Partner AI-Agent Showdown at SAP Connect 2026. Gaddam participated in a live demonstration on October 5, 2026, presenting the proposed material-assurance workflow to the SAP ecosystem.
A Manufacturing Problem Becomes an AI Concept
Manufacturing readiness depends on more than inventory accuracy. Components must be available in the correct location and in the correct status when production needs them. A component recorded in inventory may not be immediately usable if it is awaiting inspection, assigned to an incomplete warehouse task, or scheduled to arrive through an incoming stock transfer.
When production requirements approach, planners and warehouse teams may need to review multiple SAP records, contact responsible teams, and determine whether existing inventory can be processed or redirected in time.
Drawing on his experience with SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), SAP S/4HANA, and manufacturing integration, Gaddam recognized the distinction between inventory in the supply network and inventory ready for production. He proposed an approach that would move beyond conventional shortage alerts by investigating potential supply sources, identifying process bottlenecks, and recommending recovery actions.
This initial concept helped establish MyPSAAI’s functional direction. Rather than treating shortages as isolated inventory problems, the approach considers the connections among warehouse execution, inbound logistics, procurement, and production planning.
Translating Warehouse Expertise into Agentic AI
As one of the product development owners, Gaddam contributed to the MyPSAAI concept, solution architecture, process requirements, and business value proposition. His work connected an operational manufacturing challenge with a proposed AI-enabled workflow intended to support material availability decisions.
The solution considers information from several supply chain processes, including production requirements, PSA stock, open warehouse tasks, storage bins, goods receipts, quality inspection, purchase orders, stock transport orders, and production receipts.
On examining these sources, the proposed agentic workflow helps users investigate why a required component is unavailable and determine whether an alternative supply source or operational intervention could address the shortage.
For example, inventory may be present in a warehouse but awaiting a movement needed to make it accessible to production. In another situation, attention may be needed for an incoming receipt or an unresolved inspection process. MyPSAAI is intended to help identify such conditions and recommend actions, such as prioritizing eligible warehouse tasks, notifying responsible teams, or escalating unresolved issues.
The objective is to help teams move from identifying a shortage to understanding its cause and coordinating a response.
The solution’s design incorporates SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Joule-oriented interactions. Human approval remains part of the intended control model for higher-impact actions, reflecting the importance of operational accountability when automation affects inventory movements and manufacturing processes.
Why Production Material Assurance Matters
Material availability remains a recurring challenge for manufacturers operating interconnected supply networks. Delays in receiving, inspection, warehouse processing, or internal movements can disrupt production even when the required components have already entered the enterprise’s inventory network.
An approach that identifies these conditions earlier could help teams coordinate their responses, investigate existing inventory, and evaluate alternatives before shortages affect production schedules. It could also help reduce the manual effort associated with reviewing multiple records and contacting different departments.
MyPSAAI is intended to address these challenges in SAP-enabled manufacturing environments. Its potential relevance extends to organizations experiencing similar gaps between recorded inventory and production-ready materials. However, the information available for this article has not yet established broader adoption or independently verified operational or financial benefits.
The initiative illustrates how enterprise technology expertise can inform the development of AI applications around specific business processes. In this case, the starting point was not AI technology alone, but a practical manufacturing problem involving inventory status, warehouse execution, and production readiness.
Recognition Within the SAP Ecosystem
In September 2026, MYGO Consulting listed MyPSAAI in the SAP Discovery Center Partner Use Case Registry. The solution was subsequently selected as one of five finalists in SAP’s Supply Chain Partner AI-Agent Showdown at SAP Connect 2026.
The finalist selection provided visibility for the initiative within SAP’s partner ecosystem. It represents recognition as a finalist in that specific competition, rather than a victory in that competition or a global ranking.
Gaddam participated in a live demonstration of MyPSAAI on October 5, 2026, during which it presented its proposed material-assurance workflow. His involvement extended from the initial identification of the manufacturing challenge through concept development and architecture to the demonstration of the solution.
This progression illustrates how supply chain domain knowledge can contribute to the development of AI solutions. It also highlights the importance of translating operational problems into well-defined workflows with appropriate controls before introducing automation into enterprise environments.
An Enterprise Architecture Perspective
Gaddam has brought more than 18 years of enterprise IT experience spanning SAP EWM, SAP S/4HANA supply chain, warehouse process design, manufacturing integration, and enterprise solution architecture. His involvement in MyPSAAI reflects how he applies this experience to a manufacturing challenge that crosses traditional organizational boundaries.
As manufacturers explore agentic AI, an important question is whether such solutions can improve material availability, reduce manual investigation, and support timely decisions while keeping appropriate operational controls. MyPSAAI proposes one approach to that challenge by connecting material-assurance activities with the processes that determine production readiness.
The solution’s selection as an SAP Supply Chain Partner AI-Agent Showdown finalist provides a specific point of recognition for the initiative. Gaddam’s role in shaping the concept and in demonstrating it establishes the connection between his professional expertise and the solution’s development.
About Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam
Varun Kumar Reddy Gaddam is an SAP supply chain architect and Supply Chain Center of Excellence leader at MYGO Consulting. He has more than 18 years of enterprise IT experience in SAP Supply Chain, including Extended Warehouse Management, SAP S/4HANA, warehouse process design, manufacturing integration, and enterprise solution architecture.
SAP Discovery Center Partner Use Case Registry, MyPSAAI: https://discovery-center.cloud.sap/partnerusecasedetail/6200/
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