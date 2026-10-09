Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Industry Updates
  • /Mayur Verma eyes aviation sector with proposed $40 million airline investment; identity of carrier to be unveiled shortly

Mayur Verma eyes aviation sector with proposed $40 million airline investment; identity of carrier to be unveiled shortly

Indian actor and entrepreneur Mayur Verma is poised to invest $40 million in an undisclosed top Indian airline, marking a high-profile celebrity entry into the country’s booming aviation sector.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Mayur Verma eyes aviation sector with proposed $40 million airline investment; identity of carrier to be unveiled shortly

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP: Noida Airport to be renamed after PM Narendra Modi, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath
2
3
4
5