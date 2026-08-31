/Meet BullVale: The first superhero of financial world enters India’s Future Investors

What BullVale sees when circumstances shift, how his presence connects with the pressure and choices unfolding within the game and what lies beyond the character audiences have met so far will find their answers with the reveal. On September 2, 2026, as India’s Future Investors begins its next chapter with its Banner Launch and BullVale Grand Reveal, the first superhero of the financial world and Guardian of the Financial Universe will step into the public eye for the first time. But the larger world behind the mask will only begin to unfold.