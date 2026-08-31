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Meet BullVale: The first superhero of financial world enters India’s Future Investors

The Guardian is entering the Financial Universe, and the story is only beginning. Money Is The Game. You Are The Test. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:48 AM IST
Meet BullVale: The first superhero of financial world enters India’s Future Investors

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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