/Meet Smit Gadhiya, a young entrepreneur from rural Gujarat turning India’s agricultural waste into clean energy

Most young founders stepping into business choose familiar territory, leaning into family trades, launching software apps, or chasing e-commerce trends, but Smit Gadhiya chose a path far heavier, riskier, and infinitely more consequential. Born and raised in Gujarat, a state famous for entrepreneurial drive, Gadhiya naturally grew up around businesses. But when it was his turn to start his own business, instead of choosing conventional careers in Surat’s diamond and textile markets, he asked a deeper question: what is something India will always need? This quest led him to energy and to plunge headfirst into one of India’s most capital-heavy sectors: industrial-scale renewable energy. Today, Smit is the Founder and Owner of RenewSphere Energy LLP, incorporated in Surat in December 2024, and continues to lead the company’s vision, growth, and strategic direction, he is spearheading a clean-fuel and circular-economy enterprise that promises to transform the way India values agricultural waste.