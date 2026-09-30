/Meet Smit Gadhiya, a young entrepreneur from rural Gujarat turning India’s agricultural waste into clean energy

Most young founders stepping into business choose familiar territory, leaning into family trades, launching software apps, or chasing e-commerce trends, but Smit Gadhiya chose a path far heavier, riskier, and infinitely more consequential. Born and raised in Gujarat, a state famous for entrepreneurial drive, Gadhiya naturally grew up around businesses. But when it was his turn to start his own business, instead of choosing conventional careers in Surat’s diamond and textile markets, he asked a deeper question: what is something India will always need? This quest led him to energy and to plunge headfirst into one of India’s most capital-heavy sectors: industrial-scale renewable energy. Today, Smit is the Founder and Owner of RenewSphere Energy LLP, incorporated in Surat in December 2024, and continues to lead the company’s vision, growth, and strategic direction, he is spearheading a clean-fuel and circular-economy enterprise that promises to transform the way India values agricultural waste.
From market hustle to clean infrastructure
Gadhiya’s entrepreneurial instinct surfaced early, beginning when he was just seventeen and experimenting with equity markets. He followed financial news, studied corporate balances, and eventually partnered with SEBI-registered advisory firm EquityPandit, managing portfolios and learning how capital markets allocate value. Yet, despite coming from a family rooted in diamond brokerage, being trustee of the esteemed Flower Valley International School, while also building substantial investments, he felt restless about businesses that merely traded luxury goods. He wanted to build something tangible, essential, and lasting, focusing squarely on the fundamental pillars of society: food, land, and energy.
His studies in Information Technology at Sarvajanik College of Engineering & Technology in Surat provided an analytical foundation, but his real education in green technology came from sheer persistence and boots-on-the-ground curiosity. Determined to understand how commercial biogas facilities actually run, he refused to let industry secrecy slow him down.
Rather than treating renewable energy as a purely theoretical opportunity, he dedicated himself to try and understand how large-scale plants actually function, how the technology works and what it takes to turn an idea into an operating business. He adopted an attitude of learning from wherever he could, including studying established players in India’s bioenergy sector and looking closely at technologies that have already been deployed internationally.
A grandson’s promise that sparked a movement
Interestingly, the spark for RenewSphere Energy did not originate in an urban boardroom, but in rural Gujarat on his family’s ancestral farmland. Seeing his aging grandfather struggle with daily agricultural labor and battling chronic leg pain, Gadhiya looked for a practical way to retire him with dignity while creating sustainable value. “My grandfather worked so hard on our land that his legs used to ache, so we planted Napier grass across 100 acres just so he could finally step back, eat well, and rest peacefully,” Gadhiya explains. He figured that dedicated biomass from the grass, paired with regional crop residue, could feed a modern clean-energy digester.
Taking risk of building something new
Gadhiya soon realized that starting an energy company takes far more than just having an idea. Between securing land, feedstock, financing, technology, regulatory approvals, safety protocols, and offtake arrangements, building RenewSphere’s ₹50-crore CBG plant demanded that every moving piece align into a viable system. Committing to that scale in an unfamiliar industry was an immense risk for Smit, but it proved that bold ventures require preparation, strategic partnerships, and sheer persistence.
Gadhiya’s philosophy is uncomplicated: 'Without risk, you won’t make profit'
This never-give-up energy is what made RenewSphere happen. What began as a personal mission to ease an elder’s burden soon blossomed into a commercially viable, 5-tonne-per-day Compressed Biogas (CBG) facility in Botad, Gujarat. Listed as under construction on the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s GOBARdhan portal, RenewSphere’s plant currently is designed to digest 110 tonnes of agricultural residue daily, keeping stubble, cotton stalks, and peanut shells out of open flames while generating clean methane.
Closing loop with mother soil
For Gadhiya, renewable gas is only half the equation. Recognizing that repeated applications of chemical inputs degrade arable land, he has structured RenewSphere around a comprehensive circular bio-economy. Residual digestate from the plant is processed into fermented organic manure (FOM) and liquid bio-fertiliser (LFOM), formalised under the company’s dedicated agricultural brand, Mother Soil, which is already backed by a Class 1 trademark filing.
“Chemical fertilizers like urea and DAP are ruining our soil, so our biggest priority with our brand Mother Soil is to give farmers clean organic alternatives that actually protect farmland for the long run,” he emphasizes. With discussions underway to supply farmers domestically and explore organic exports to the UAE, Gadhiya is ensuring that every grain of agricultural waste creates secondary economic value.
Powering a self-reliant tomorrow
Armed with commercial offtake arrangements linked to energy giants like GAIL and Gujarat Gas under the CBG-CGD Synchronisation Scheme, and collaborating with top-tier advisory firms on fresh growth rounds, Gadhiya represents a dynamic breed of young Indian builders. Rather than waiting for perfect circumstances, he has committed deep capital, navigated local hurdles, and turned environmental liabilities into clean domestic energy. As India accelerates its quest for self-reliance and environmental rejuvenation, Smit Gadhiya stands out as inspiring proof that youthful ambition, grounded in local soil, can power a nation’s sustainable tomorrow.
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