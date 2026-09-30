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Meet Smit Gadhiya, a young entrepreneur from rural Gujarat turning India’s agricultural waste into clean energy

Gadhiya represents a dynamic breed of young Indian builders. Rather than waiting for perfect circumstances, he has committed deep capital, navigated local hurdles, and turned environmental liabilities into clean domestic energy. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Meet Smit Gadhiya, a young entrepreneur from rural Gujarat turning India’s agricultural waste into clean energy

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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