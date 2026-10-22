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Menopause and heart health: Why women should pay attention to rising cholesterol levels

Menopause is a completely normal phase of life, but its effects on the heart shouldn't be ignored.

Published: Oct 22, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
Menopause and heart health: Why women should pay attention to rising cholesterol levels

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