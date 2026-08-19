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Mumbai student’s view of industrial safety from chemical plants to construction sites

More than 50 million people work in India’s construction industry, which is one of the country’s most dangerous.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Mumbai student’s view of industrial safety from chemical plants to construction sites

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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