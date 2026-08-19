/Mumbai student’s view of industrial safety from chemical plants to construction sites

Navya Agarwal got her first glimpse of industrial safety during a visit to Prasol Chemicals, where she got to witness the various processes on the floor and how safety procedures were embedded in the daily operations. Not long after, she saw construction workers suspended outside her own building without much visible precaution and days later one of them was injured on site. That contrast stuck with her, and became the starting point for SafeT HelmeT, an IoT-based safety attachment she’s been developing ever since.



A Problem Worth Attention



More than 50 million people work in India’s construction industry, which is one of the country’s most dangerous. Navya didn’t just assume she knew why safety compliance remained low, she took the time to speak with workers directly. What she heard suggested less negligence and more design failure – gear that was uncomfortable, unreliable or simply not built for the conditions workers actually face.