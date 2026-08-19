/Mumbai student’s view of industrial safety from chemical plants to construction sites

Navya Agarwal got her first glimpse of industrial safety during a visit to Prasol Chemicals, where she got to witness the various processes on the floor and how safety procedures were embedded in the daily operations. Not long after, she saw construction workers suspended outside her own building without much visible precaution and days later one of them was injured on site. That contrast stuck with her, and became the starting point for SafeT HelmeT, an IoT-based safety attachment she’s been developing ever since.
A Problem Worth Attention
More than 50 million people work in India’s construction industry, which is one of the country’s most dangerous. Navya didn’t just assume she knew why safety compliance remained low, she took the time to speak with workers directly. What she heard suggested less negligence and more design failure – gear that was uncomfortable, unreliable or simply not built for the conditions workers actually face.
Building Something Workers Would Use
The first version of SafeT HelmeT combined force-sensitive resistors, accelerometers, and a piezo transducer to sense whether a helmet was worn and detect impact. Navya tested this prototype with 25 workers on-site and took their feedback seriously – the unit was too heavy, and some components weren't holding up. That led to a redesign: a lighter, modular attachment paired with a basic monitoring dashboard.
Recognition Along the Way
The project has drawn interest from a few notable names. Electroveen Engineering Pvt. Ltd. looked at the prototype during its testing phase, and the Bhartiya Bhavan Nirman Mazdoor Sangh – India's largest construction workers' union has engaged with the work as well. SafeT HelmeT was also brought into the fold at iHUB DivyaSampark, the Department of Science and Technology–backed innovation hub at IIT Roorkee, as part of their broader innovation initiative.
Beyond the Helmet
SafeT HelmeT isn't Navya's only project. She's a research intern at IIT Bombay, working on FuSION, a computational biology platform developed alongside Tata Memorial Hospital. She also founded SamarthLakshmi, a financial empowerment initiative for women, and has published three math-themed books as a repeat finalist in the Young Mathematical Story Author competition.
Asked what she's most proud of, though, she skips the list of names and institutions. She mentions a worker who told her, after using the helmet for a while, that he felt safer.
"It's not about replacing helmets," she says. "It's about making the gear people already have work a little harder for them."
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