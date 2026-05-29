National award winner Omguru shines globally as 'Mind Game' earns 21 awards and worldwide recognition

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Omguru has once again brought international recognition to Gujarat through the success of Mind Game which marks a major milestone in his journey as it has brought pride to Indian cinema. The film marked Omguru’s acting debut. Earning praise from jury members and audiences in India and internationally is a major milestone in the career of a debut actor. The film got appreciated for its emotional story and impactful story too, which has strengthened Omguru’s reputation as a filmmaker too. His dedication to meaningful and socially inspiring cinema is becoming his strongest identity as a filmmaker.

His short film Mind Game (Who Is Playing Who?) won four prestigious awards at the Reels International Film Festival. Released under the banner of Omguru Films, the film got these 4 awards -- Best Script, Best Short Film, Best Producer, and Best Male Director. The film has now achieved an impressive milestone of 15 awards, 6 nominations and additional Best Short Film recognition at the Ideal International Film Festival 2026 and several national and international film festivals with this success.

His achievements are not limited to film festivals only. Omguru was honored in 2016 with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Later, he was also honored with the Glory of Gujarat Award by the Government of Gujarat in 2019 for his social contributions and inspiring work.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Omguru is not only recognised in the field of cinema but is also widely respected as a spiritual leader and social worker from Gujarat and the founder of Omkar Foundation. The foundation is an organisation that is dedicated to supporting persons with disabilities and also leads Omkar Sampraday.

Apart from filmmaking, Omguru is also the organiser of the (AIFF) 2026. AIFF is a significant platform for filmmakers from India and around the world. The 2026 edition of the festival saw approximately 4,800 regional, Bollywood, and Hollywood film entries for awards consideration. A major highlight of AIFF is its free entry for filmmakers which gives emerging talent a global platform without financial barriers. The festival includes categories for disability focused films, short films, documentaries and featured films. Speaking about the preparations of the festival, Omguru praised Ashvin Borad and said that he is making selfless contribution and dedication to the manage and coordinate the film festival. Omguru also added the success of event greatly depends on Ashvin’s dedication, cooperation, and continuous efforts.

Omguru was born in a Jain family in Ahmedabad and diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in childhood. Omguru is reported to live with nearly 80% disability. However he overcame challenges and completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree from L.J. College Ahmedabad. He also cleared the preliminary stage of the UPSC examination. His journey reflects a journey of academic and personal strength inspiring thousands of people across world.