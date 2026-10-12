A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador, Yamaha Music India, said, "Music gives young people a space to express, and platforms like Teens Rock give that expression a stage. It was wonderful to see these talented bands come together, perform with passion and bring their unique identities into their music. I congratulate all the finalists and hope this experience inspires them to continue learning, creating and developing their own musical voices. Initiatives like Teens Rock play an important role in encouraging more young people to experience the power of music and performance."