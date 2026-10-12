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  • /Neuhof School Band wins Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 grand finale, celebrating India's young music talent

Neuhof School Band wins Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 grand finale, celebrating India's young music talent

The Neuhof School Band from Mizoram clinches victory in Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 Grand Finale, showcasing the talent of the future music makers of India.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Neuhof School Band wins Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 grand finale, celebrating India's young music talent

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