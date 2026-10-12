The Grand Finale of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026 – The Battle of Bands, powered by Trinity College London, took place at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, India, and the event was smoothly executed and a great success. The event, which was attended by over 500 young bands from all over India, was a celebration of creativity, collaboration and live performance, offering young musicians a platform to express themselves and their music.
After an exciting evening of performances, Neuhof School Band from Neuhof English Medium School, Mizoram was crowned the winner of Yamaha Teens Rock 2026. CS Howlers from CS Academy, Tamil Nadu was declared as First Runner up and The Apricity from Shri Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School, West Bengal was declared as Second Runner up.
The Grand Finale featured performances by finalist bands, alongside special performances by students from KM Music Conservatory, The Sunshine Orchestra and Yamaha Artists. The young musicians also had the opportunity to perform in the presence of A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador of Yamaha Music India, making the event a memorable milestone in their musical journey.
A.R. Rahman, Brand Ambassador, Yamaha Music India, said, "Music gives young people a space to express, and platforms like Teens Rock give that expression a stage. It was wonderful to see these talented bands come together, perform with passion and bring their unique identities into their music. I congratulate all the finalists and hope this experience inspires them to continue learning, creating and developing their own musical voices. Initiatives like Teens Rock play an important role in encouraging more young people to experience the power of music and performance."
The Grand Finale marked the culmination of a nationwide journey that attracted more than 680 registrations and over 270 video submissions from young bands across India. Following a rigorous, multi-stage selection process involving multiple rounds of online and offline auditions, including the semifinals held at 13 Yamaha Music Square across the country, six bands earned their places in the Grand Finale, with five qualifying as zonal winners and one securing a place through public voting.
Performances were evaluated by a jury comprising Yamaha Artists Mr. Ranjit Barot, Mr. Gulraj Singh and Mr. Rhythm Shaw, alongside Mr. Stuart Briner, Director of Music and Performing Arts, Trinity College London. The jury assessed participating bands on musicality, creativity, stage presence and overall performance quality.
Beyond the competition, Yamaha Teens Rock aims to support young musicians in their musical development by creating opportunities to learn, collaborate and perform. Through these experiences, the initiative seeks to encourage greater youth participation in music and contribute to a stronger foundation for band culture in India.
Yamaha Teens Rock has always been about giving young musicians a meaningful stage. Bringing it back in 2026 reflects our renewed commitment to supporting the next generation at a time when the way young people discover, learn and create music has changed significantly. While opportunities to share music online have expanded, the experience of performing live, collaborating as a band and connecting with an audience remains invaluable.
This year, we have expanded participation to include bands from both schools and music academies, bringing together young musicians from diverse learning backgrounds. More than a competition, Yamaha Teens Rock is designed to help participants build confidence, develop their creativity and experience the joy of making music together. Our long-term vision is to establish it as a leading national platform that inspires young people across India to continue their musical journey. says Kennei Sakai, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India.
Sachin Das, India Head, Trinity College London, said, "Teens Rock provides a valuable bridge between music learning and live performance. It offers young musicians an opportunity to build confidence, collaborate with their peers and experience the excitement of sharing their music with a live audience. We are delighted to partner with Yamaha Music India in creating an initiative that celebrates not only musical ability, but also creativity, teamwork and self-expression. Congratulations to all the participants and winners who made this year's journey truly memorable."
Through this partnership, Yamaha Music India and Trinity College London aim to connect music education with meaningful performance opportunities, helping young musicians develop their skills and confidence while contributing to the continued growth of India's music culture.
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