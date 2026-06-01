Nikhil Kamath and Martin Escobari on chaos, capital and why India's biggest barrier is role models, not regulation

In the latest episode of People by WTF, Nikhil Kamath brought together five voices for a multi-part conversation that moved across geographies, generations, and the question of what it actually takes to build through instability. The episode centres on Martin Escobari, Co-President of General Atlantic, but opens with a group of Columbia students on the call and a single question. What are you afraid of?

The answers: climate, inequality, leaders without moral compass, a world turning inward. They set the register for what follows. Kamath then reframes the moment. The world feels like it's breaking. Two hot wars. Trade is collapsing. The rules that held the world together for 80 years are being deleted. This is a conversation about survival, not of a fast startup, but of an entire generation. It's the kind of opening that would feel melodramatic in almost any other context. In 2026, it feels understated.

Escobari knows what this terrain looks like up close. He grew up in 1980s Bolivia during 35,000% inflation, survived 11 presidents in 10 years, and lived through a 1952 uprising that burned his family's farm. Born with a genetic bleeding condition, he describes his childhood as "extreme fragility." From this comes the discipline he returns to throughout the conversation. Action and analysis happening simultaneously. Not sequentially. You think and do at once, or you don't survive the decision window. This isn't philosophy. It's the practical lesson of living in chaos.

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It produces one of his more controversial observations. The founders who endure are rarely the smartest or best-funded. They are the wounded. The ones who experienced something formative early and spent a lifetime trying to fix it through creation. Kamath, taking that in, lands on a framing that sits at the heart of the conversation. "I think there's something similar between an entrepreneur and a gangster. So few of them make it. So many die early. Gangsters are celebrated via Hollywood, Bollywood in my case, and entrepreneurs via podcasts like mine." The line is glib on the surface and serious underneath. It speaks to a deeper problem. India has not yet built the cultural infrastructure that mythologizes its risk-takers the way other high-mortality professions are mythologized. That absence is itself a recruitment problem for the country's next founder cohort.

This is why the spearfishing framework matters so much. Escobari co-authored a book on it after his first company, Submarino, the Amazon of Brazil, nearly collapsed during the dot-com bust. He studied ten Brazilian winners of the chaotic 1990s against ten peers that didn't make it. What separated them wasn't caution or capital. It was fitness, and what he calls spearfishing. The discipline of waiting for the once-in-a-generation opportunity that emerges only at peak storm. "At the peak of the storm," he tells Kamath, "is where transformative opportunity exists." The students recognize the diagnosis immediately. The VIX is at three times its historical average. The US Policy Uncertainty Index is at an all-time high. International applications to elite US universities are down 20%. One student tells Kamath there's a sense of being "unwanted." Another goes further. "A turn towards something medieval or feudalistic is just as likely as a turn towards something socialist."

But Kamath's central question cuts deeper. India has 1.5 billion people, more engineers than anywhere else, and access to global capital. Yet it has never produced a clean global company. Why? Escobari's point is direct. India needs the right role models. Hyper-successful founders who built without shortcuts and aren't afraid to say so. India has what he calls a "domestic-market trap." The home market is so large that founders never develop the discipline smaller-market founders are forced to develop.

Midway through, Kamath introduces a second voice that shifts the register entirely. Aryan Sharma is 21, raised in Mumbai, cold-emailed Sam Altman at 16 and eventually got the meeting, moved to San Francisco, and started an AI company. Escobari reads his cohort with precision. "Your generation got educated on YouTube. You skipped dating. You grew up with AI. You're privileged to be deeply traumatised in a very unique way." Aryan returns the conversation to its texture. The post-COVID problem in San Francisco is no longer technical isolation but social isolation. His principle for operating in uncertainty is simple. Eight seconds of courage. Anything you think about for longer than that, you won't do.

Escobari then maps the next decade to four global waves. An AI-turbocharged digital transition. Healthcare transformation. Energy transition. And the rise of the new consumer in the Global South. "AI is the biggest thing since electricity. The transition to digital is a 25-year wave. AI is a five-year wave building on top of it." Healthcare AI, he argues, is the frontier with the highest human and structural stakes. Not because of commercial opportunity, but because of impact.

For the final movement, Kamath brings in two more guests. Florian Brand, German co-founder of Atai Life Sciences, the mental-health biotech. And Aniruddh ("Andy"), an Indian physician-turned-founder who runs Karma Global Enterprise, a venture firm with roughly $180 million under management. The five-voice conversation turns to subjects rarely discussed in capital interviews. Manifestation. The cultural cost of treating failure as terminal. The limits of frameworks. Escobari recounts the checklist he kept of qualities his ideal wife would have and how the woman he married for 28 years scored poorly on it. Intuition, once you've done the work, overrides the checklist.

The closing returns to where it began. Escobari makes the argument that travels furthest. Changing your mind when the facts change is the discipline that separates serious leaders from performative ones. Kamath agrees and goes further. "If I want the youth of India to change one thing, it is to stop thinking that changing their mind is some kind of hypocrisy." He names his unease about AI wealth concentration. Ten companies accumulating so much capital that nationalization may become socially inevitable. Escobari reframes the cure. "The greatest antidote against monopolies is young revolutionaries that take on the monopolies." The conversation closes on a register capital interviews rarely reach. A meditation on how every man has two lives, and the second begins when he realizes he only has one.